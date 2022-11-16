PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte High girls basketball team opened its 2022-23 regular season campaign on Wednesday with a 60-28 dismissal of Sarasota at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Just for giggles, let’s live in a world where Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson is a cuddly-as-a-cactus, garlic-in-his-soul Mr. Grinch of a basketball coach and ask him what went wrong.
“I didn’t like how we played defense,” Stephenson said after laughing at the premise. “I know you look at the numbers and think, ‘oh, really, coach,’ but we kind of pride ourselves on it because I know offensively we’re really, really strong.”
Staying with the theme, Charlotte did start poorly, giving up two easy baskets at the rim to fall in a 4-0 hole.
But, of course, the Tarpons scored the next 17 points and, at one point, racheted up the defense enough to force turnovers on five consecutive Sarasota possessions.
Charlotte led by 10 midway through the first quarter, 20 midway through the second quarter and 30 midway through the third quarter before mostly emptying the bench in the fourth.
It really wasn’t a surprising outcome against a Sarasota team that was 7-18 a season ago. The night’s true intrigue had to do with who among the Tarpons’ role players would step up and provide additional scoring around Wisconsin signee D’Yanis Jimenez.
Senior Adriana Iorfida and freshman Kyndall “Kami” Ellis answered that question with 11 points each. Ellis added five rebounds as the Tarpons overcame an early rebounding deficit to beat Sarasota on the boards, 32-24.
“We had a really good showing from a freshman tonight,” Stephenson said, referring to Ellis. She stepped up to the plate. We kind of knew what we had there, but she stepped up to the play and did what she was supposed to do. Having three players in double figures, it was a really good night for us.”
Jimenez led all scorers with 19 points, sitting out most of the fourth quarter. Adaora Edeoga had six rebounds. Charlotte forced 23 turnovers, at times stirring echoes of the Tarpons’ consecutive Final Four squads.
So, all in all, a terrible performance, right?
“Yeah, a couple of layups early, right at the backboard, no help-side, we’ll talk about that before our next game,” Stephenson said. “We’ve gotta bring that in, but we’ll improve on it. We’ll be good with it. We’ll get there.”
Next up for Charlotte is a trip to the Brooks DeBartolo event in Tampa. The Tarpons will play on Monday against Plant, a team that went 23-5 last season.
