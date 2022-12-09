VENICE — The Venice girls basketball team learned a harsh lesson in closing out wins on Friday night against Riverview.

A pair of free throws by Venice guard Makenna Wright put the Lady Indians ahead by six points with under a minute remaining. However, it wouldn’t be enough as Riverview mounted some last-second heroics to come back and win, 58-57, in front of a half-full TeePee.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments