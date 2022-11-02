Lemon Bay's girls golf team earned a trip to States this past Monday. Pictured, left to right, are coach Darrell Roach, Izzy Ragazzone, Alaina Maday, Haley Hall, Madison Hanson, Sophia Stiwich, Rachel Gillis.
SEMINOLE – The Lemon Bay girls golf team, led by freshman Sophia Stiwich, qualified for the Class 3A state championship on Monday with a second-place showing at the Region 2A-3 tournament at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club.
Lemon Bay’s team score of 356 edged out Cypress Creek’s 359 as runner-up to region champion St. Petersburg’s 344. For her own part, Stiwich’s 3-over-par 75 earned her runner-up honors among individual medalists to St. Pete’s McKenzee Sullivan, who carded a 68.
Lemon Bay’s scoring was rounded out by fellow freshman Rachel Gillis (90), senior captain Madison Hanson (95) and junior Haley Hall (96).
“This group of girls have been on a team quest since Day One of the season to qualify for the elite Florida State Golf Finals,” Lemon Bay golf coach Darrell Roach said in an email. “To see them rise to the occasion as a group today, after having to overcome so much interruption to their golf, and their lives this past month, was an emotional experience for everyone.
“Something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”
The Mantas now have some time to prepare for the Class 2A’s 36-hole championship, which will take place Nov. 14-16 at Mission Inn Resort, located at Howie-in-The Hills, north of Orlando.
