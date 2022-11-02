IMG_1246.jpeg

Lemon Bay's girls golf team earned a trip to States this past Monday. Pictured, left to right, are coach Darrell Roach, Izzy Ragazzone, Alaina Maday, Haley Hall, Madison Hanson, Sophia Stiwich, Rachel Gillis.

SEMINOLE – The Lemon Bay girls golf team, led by freshman Sophia Stiwich, qualified for the Class 3A state championship on Monday with a second-place showing at the Region 2A-3 tournament at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club.

Lemon Bay’s team score of 356 edged out Cypress Creek’s 359 as runner-up to region champion St. Petersburg’s 344. For her own part, Stiwich’s 3-over-par 75 earned her runner-up honors among individual medalists to St. Pete’s McKenzee Sullivan, who carded a 68.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments