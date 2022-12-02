SARASOTA — Figuring out how his lineup best fits together has been one of the top priorities for Venice girls soccer coach Gary Bolyard early this season.
Maddie Egan made that puzzle a little easier to solve for the Lady Indians’ 13th-year coach on Wednesday, banging in a pair of goals — including a game-winner in the final two minutes — in a 3-2 win at Sarasota.
After experimenting with Egan at forward last season, the junior is fitting in well as an attacking midfielder.
“We have a new system we’re running and we’re just trying to find those pieces and how they fit,” Bolyard said. “(Egan) is really starting to understand her role and how she plays on the field. She’s starting to pick it up.
“We had her as a wing and now she’s in the middle, and she was in the right place at the right time a couple of times tonight.”
Though success didn’t come instantly for Egan at Venice, the experience she’s gained over the past few years have turned her into a different player.
After playing in wins over North Port and Sarasota this week, Egan will hit the road to North Carolina to play three matches in a national showcase this weekend.
“She’s an experienced player,” Bolyard said of Egan. “It’s just been us finding where she fits best. I think her patience and maturity has been where she’s grown.
“When she was younger, she would get frustrated with herself, but as she’s gotten older she doesn’t really do that anymore.”
Egan had an easy opportunity to be disappointed early.
Venice opened a 1-0 lead in the second minute when Brooke Judson took advantage of a well-placed corner kick by Tatum Schilling, scoring as the ball ping-ponged in front of the net.
However, that wouldn’t last long.
Sarasota knotted up the score at 1-1 just 16 minutes later when a cross into the box went off the foot of Egan for an own goal on the Indians.
Egan, however, more than made up for the setback, as her two second-half goals both came at critical points in the match for Venice (4-4-1).
Five minutes into the second half, Egan helped put Venice back in front.
She was in a near-perfect spot to strike in the 45th minute as Indians forward Ella Luzzi sent a cross into the box, where Egan met the ball and directed it into the left side of the net.
That appeared to be all Venice would need for the next 29 minutes as the Indians defense — Paige Evans, Nora Robertson, Brooke Judson and goalkeeper Katie Raney — thwarted three shots on goal while clinging to a 2-1 lead.
Despite those efforts, a free kick from Skylar Woods was placed almost perfectly in the 74th minute, grazing off the outstretched fingers of a leaping Raney and just under the crossbar to tie the match at 2-2.
Venice ratcheted up its offensive intensity from there, registering three shots on goal before earning a corner kick opportunity with two minutes left, and its junior midfielder knew exactly where to be.
Venice finished with 22 shots (11 on goal) to Sarasota’s 10 shots (seven on goal).
“I’ve been in a couple different positions, so I’m just figuring out where I’m supposed to be,” said Egan, whose two goals on Wednesday were her first two of the season. “Generally around the 18 I have a pretty high scoring percentage.
“Just from playing for a while, I’ve noticed when corner kicks are taken, it almost always goes to the back post. It always finds its way back there, so I’m always a player to kinda hang out back there.”
