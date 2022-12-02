SARASOTA — Figuring out how his lineup best fits together has been one of the top priorities for Venice girls soccer coach Gary Bolyard early this season.

Maddie Egan made that puzzle a little easier to solve for the Lady Indians’ 13th-year coach on Wednesday, banging in a pair of goals — including a game-winner in the final two minutes — in a 3-2 win at Sarasota.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments