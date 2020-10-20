The Venice High boys and girls golf teams competed in the regional tournament on Tuesday at Misty Creek Country Club, and both Indians teams fell short of qualifying for the state tournament.
The boys team finished in seventh place in the 12-team field, coming 12 strokes shy of third-place Plant and a qualifying spot. Venice was led by Tristen Evans (79), David Del Purgatorio (80), Julian Gauthier (81) and John Piroli (82).
“It was disappointing, but they worked hard and competed hard,” Indians boys golf coach Lamont Andrews said.
The Lady Indians finished in eighth place in the 12-team field. Julia Lewicki (87), Elizabeth Ireland (92), Lydia Vaccaro (92) and Jenna Stylos (96) contributed the scoring for Venice.
“Today’s match was on a very tough course,” Venice girls golf coach Cary Willgren said. “The greens were fast and the fairways didn’t roll. Our girls played very tough and very aggressive. This was by far the best region in the state.
“I am very proud of our girls and their efforts.”
Bobcats finish season strong
Neither the boys or girls golf teams for North Port High made it past last week’s district tournament, but each team had at least one representative at Tuesday’s regional tournament.
Freshman CJ Kemble — the only player to advance for the boys — shot an 81 as he finished 30th out of 71 players.
“Every time someone watched CJ (in the regional tournament), whether it was on the range or on the course someone would ask what grade he’s in, and when I told them he was a freshman their mouths would drop,” North Port boys golf coach Thomas Mayer said.
“I’m very proud of CJ for what he’s accomplished this year and his growth. I can’t wait to see his progress this offseason.”
Sydney Stevenson and Kaitlyn Rogers both advanced to the regional tournament for the second straight year this season.
None of the three Bobcats will advance to the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.