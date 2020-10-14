The Venice High boys golf team finished in third place behind Gulf Coast and Riverview in Wednesday’s district tournament at Misty Creek Country Club, and will advance to next week’s regional tournament.
The Indians were led by senior David Del Purgatorio (75), who finished in a four-way tie for first place with Noah Kent (Gulf Coast), Connor DeMichele (Riverview) and Russell Aetonu (Riverview).
Tristen Evans (79) and Jackson Adams (80) both finished in the top 10 for Venice.
North Port finished in fourth place — 21 strokes behind Venice. However, the Bobcats will have a representative at next week’s regional tournament. Freshman CJ Kemble (81) was one of the top three individuals not on an advancing team.
The Indians and Kemble will compete again at Misty Creek Country Club on Oct. 20 in the regional tournament for a chance at going to the state championships.
