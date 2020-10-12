Staff report
Venice finished third in Monday’s girls District Golf Tournament at Waterford Golf Club to advance to Regionals at Misty Creek on Oct. 20.
Riverview, led by Aaron Whitley’s 67, won the tournament on Monday, followed by Gulf Coast.
North Port girls finished fourth but will not advance. However two Bulldogs, Sydney Stevenson, who shot a 93 and Kaitlyn Rogers (98) will advance as individuals.
Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay boys advance
The Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay boys golf teams both advanced to the Regional Tournament after finishing first and second respectively in District 2A-11 championships on Monday.
It was the Pirates’ seventh consecutive district title.
North Ft. Myers took third as Charlotte (fifth) and DeSoto County (seventh) finished out of contention for Regionals.
The Pirates’ Zach Starkey shot a 74 to win individual honors, while teammate Eddie Lainhart placed third, five strokes back. Lemon Bay’s Bryce Noll and Charlie Dillmore placed fourth and fifth.
Charlotte’s Clay Hayse and Jacob Tatum both shot 86 to advance to Regionals as individuals.
