Lemon Bay girls golf

Lemon Bay girls District champions: (L-R) Reese Davids, Marie L’Abbe, Hailey Lainhart, Lauren Ragazzone and Mei-Lee Mahannah

The Lemon Bay girls golf team won its sixth straight district title on Tuesday afternoon at Broadmoor Country Club in Seminole — beating out Port Charlotte by 25 strokes.

The Mantas and Pirates teams will advance to the regional tournament back at Boradmoor County Club on Oct. 19.

Hailey Lainhart of Lemon Bay shot a 42-40 and Sara Tirb of Port Charlotte shot a 41-41 to tie for medalist honors with an overall score of 82.

Aside from Lainhart and Tirb, Reese Davids (91) and Marie L’Abbe (97) of Lemon Bay were the only other local players to break 100 on the day.

Charlotte finished in fourth place and was led by Lexee Smith (107), who advanced to regionals as an individual qualifier.

DeSoto County finished in sixth place in the six team field.

