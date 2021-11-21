After our eight-team tour of the area basketball scene, we figured it was time to take stock of what hoops fans have to look forward to when the games start counting.
A lot of star power moved on during the offseason, but plenty remains. Gone at Charlotte is Tre Carroll, but John Gamble is on the scene to keep the Tarpons in the postseason hunt. Port Charlotte lost five stalwart seniors, but Alex Perry, an All-Area mainstay, returns.
Venice is loaded with three gifted transfers joining the nifty guard combo of Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt. Lemon Bay was the victim of one of those transfers and lost Donnie Harvey to graduation, but the Mantas’ wealth of returning players divides the production burden into bite-size chunks.
North Port also lost a large senior class, but during last season’s injury-riddled campaign, the understudies saw enough time that any rebuilding period should be brief. DeSoto County lost its focal point – Keimar Richardson – but appears ready to hand the keys to a group of fleet-footed, playmaking guards.
As for Community Christian and Imagine, four years of steady growth have made them victims of their own success. Each must start over. Alas, both have intriguing prospects that we’ll come to know as the season unfolds.
On to the rankings, which have been made easier to put together thanks to all teams playing two preseason games this past week:
1. Charlotte. The Tarpons took a couple of losses on the chin this week, playing highly touted SIAA state champion Victory Rock and IMG Academy, a national top-three power. As it goes, the Tarpons played much better in their 81-43 blowout loss to the Ascenders than in their 51-42 Victory Rock setback.
Charlotte should be more than capable of matching their offensive output from a year ago, but success will be predicated on whether they can gang-rebound and defend to their typically high standards. Offensively, the points should come as long as they are more efficient in running their sets.
2. Venice. No area team had a more impressive preseason that Venice, which defeated IMG’s national junior varsity 71-70 before obliterating Out-of-Door Academy, 72-23. Transfers Isaiah Levine (Community Christian) and Shea Cullum (Lemon Bay) led the way for Venice. Against IMG, Levine led all scorers with 30 points while Cullum pitched in 16. In the ODA romp, Cullum led the way with 18 points while Levine chipped in 14.
The two have made such an impact on their new teammates that they were voted team captains, along with Weston and Platt, who are still out while the Indians’ football team makes its playoff run. The return of Weston and Platt, along with perhaps the most talented of the transfers, Austin Bray (out of state) give Venice a chance to win on any given night.
3. Port Charlotte. Few teams can weather the loss of five experienced seniors, all of whom played significant roles on a district championship team. It helps when one of the few returnees happens to be Perry, who will be in the mix all season for area player of the year honors.
Perry scored 22 points in an 81-36 blowout of Community Christian, then poured in 29 against IMG Academy’s national junior varsity. He kept the Pirates in a game that might otherwise have been a rout. Instead, the 63-60 defeat was notable in that Perry’s presence allowed the Pirates’ cadre of talented freshmen to get their feet wet against the kind of competition Port Charlotte will face throughout the season.
4. Lemon Bay. The Mantas had about as good a start to their season as they could hope in a pair of wins at their preseason tipoff showcase. In a 64-22 win against ODA and a 57-37 rout of DeSoto County, the Mantas’ defense came to the fore, rebounding as a horde, forcing turnovers and getting the offense out in transition.
More than that, Lemon Bay played with what can only be described as joy. The Mantas never quite got themselves together during a rough 2020-21 campaign. They spent the offseason building chemistry and it showed in their first action. More than any team in the area, the Mantas can bury an opponent at the 3-point line.
5. DeSoto County. Maybe it looks like a tossup to put the Bulldogs here, ahead of North Port, but it’s not. DeSoto County beat the Bobcats 65-63 in the opener of the Lemon Bay Preseason Tipoff. Robert Carter poured in 22 points against the Bobcats while Gershon Galloway added 16. So, the Bulldogs will hold this spot until at least Tuesday, when the same teams meet in Arcadia in their regular season openers.
The Bulldogs have an opportunity to be a deeper team than they were last season if guards Carter, Nazir Gilchrist and Galloway can bomb away while getting just enough from a rotation of inexperienced bigs. That last part is key. Power forward Jamarri Redding scored 14 against North Port, but when Lemon Bay made a point of erasing Carter and Gilchrist on Tuesday, no one came to their rescue in a 57-37 defeat.
6. North Port. After getting surprised by DeSoto County in Monday’s 65-63 loss, the Bobcats put together a more complete effort in their 57-25 win against Community Christian. Of note was the improvement at the defensive end of the floor, where they controlled the boards and forced the Mustangs into bad shots.
Maxx Huml is looking like a difference-maker, scoring 31 points against DeSoto and pouring in another 14 in North Port’s balanced effort against CCS. We’ll have a better idea what the Bobcats are when top returning player Dylan Almeyda hits the floor. Almeyda, who played football, skipped the preseason games while nursing a sore back.
7. Community Christian. You can find more on the Mustangs elsewhere in today’s sports section, so we’ll keep this report brief. Community Christian will be putting a painfully inexperienced group on the floor most nights, relying on Joey Rivera and Dalton Craft to provide cover as the newbies figure out the game.
8. Imagine. The Sharks are also battling roster churn, but they do have the potential to return the favor to the Mustangs, who swept them last season. Top scorers Justin Marra, Zach Leslie, Gino Stack along with top rebounder Jaylen Bender will not be coming back, but Micah Lipker does return and he will have CCS transfer Damian Bates to lean on.
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
