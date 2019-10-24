No area team has been hotter than DeSoto County over the past six weeks.
The Bulldogs (6-2) have won five straight games and have positioned themselves for a winner-take-all matchup with Cypress Lake, with the victor claiming the district crown.
With the pressure reaching its season-peak, DeSoto isn’t shying away from the challenge.
“They’re fired up and ready to go,” DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said. “They’re running around confident and confidence is good in sports. You have to believe in yourself. It’s fun, it’s what sports is about.”
Cypress Lake (7-2) boasts a dynamic offense with a spread scheme that mixes in the pass and run game.
Quarterback CJ Shedd is averaging 262 yards per game with 18 passing touchdowns on the year. He’s paired with running back Michael Lannett Jr., who has 800 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.
“Their offense is explosive, we’re gonna do the best we can to slow them down,” Hay said. “We’re going to be physical. I don’t know they have seen the physicality that we bring. But they’re explosive and can score in a hurry.”
But DeSoto has shown it can air it out as well with junior Tony Blanding eclipsing 300 yards and four touchdowns two weeks ago, his second four touchdown game of the year. The Bulldogs have proven they can score in variety of ways — rushing, throwing, fake punts — but Blanding’s skills have become a nice addition to the scheme.
“Coaches have been telling me to make my read and take what the defense has given me,” Blanding said. “Everything has been good. Knowing what I gotta do, being a leader, I’ve tried to step up and take everything on, take the pressure.
“It’s just another game. Seniors have a lot to think about, but us underclassmen just want to come out and play, get a district title and then on to the next one.”
The playoff road is murky if the Bulldogs don’t get this win. The district champion gets an automatic bid, but if not, DeSoto has to finish in the top 8 in RPI. They currently sit in ninth.
“With the RPI system the way it is now, you really don’t know until the last week of the season,” Hay said. “Until Week 11, you have no idea because a team ahead of us could lose the last two games. You don’t know what may happen.”
Players to watch: DeSoto — QB Tony Blanding, RB Jakeemis Pelham, ATH Ethan Redden. Cypress Lake — QB CJ Shedd, RB Michael Lannett Jr., LB Jimmy Dedonato.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Jacob Hoag, DeSoto 28-24; Vinnie Portell, DeSoto 28-21; Scott Zucker, DeSoto 21-14.
Charlotte (5-3) at Southeast (3-4), 7:30 p.m.
It took a little bit of time for Charlotte to shake off last week’s loss to rival Port Charlotte, but it looks like Southeast is catching the Tarpons at a bad time.
Charlotte knows it needs to win out to solidify its playoff chances and is eager to get to its winning ways. The Tarpons are still fourth in the region in RPI with the top eight making the field.
“If we win these last two games, in all likelihood we’re in the playoffs,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. “The kids understand that. It’s been tough, but we’re getting over it.”
Southeast, on the other hand, is on a four-game losing skid. Since opening the season 3-0, the Seminoles have lost four straight, starting with a 22-21 loss to Port Charlotte.
Even so, the Seminoles are an athletic bunch and Waldrop is preaching discipline heading into tonight.
“They have an athletic quarterback and it starts with him,” Waldrop said. “You have to keep him in the pocket and make him throw the ball. If you give him alleys to run, you create problems for yourself.”
Players to watch: Charlotte — ATH Jeremiah Harvey, WR Freddie Fletcher, LB Eric Hasier. Southeast — QB Maleek Huggins, DB Zion Bellamy, RB Eli Daniels.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Charlotte 31-17; Portell, Charlotte 31-24; Zucker, Charlotte 24-14.
Braden River (4-4) at Port Charlotte (7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte is coming off an emotional win over their rival on Friday, but head coach Jordan Ingman made sure to run the guys a little extra this week to get their minds focused on Braden River.
Port Charlotte has escaped all of its tough matchup except one so far this season. The Pirates have wins over Sarasota, Southeast and Charlotte, but have yet another test tonight with Braden River.
Braden River dropped down from 7A this season and has been up and down, but that may be more about its schedule than anything. Braden River’s four losses have come to Largo, Lakewood, Palmetto and Sarasota-Riverview.
“You turn the film on and at every position, they’re big and strong,” Ingman said. “They’re arguably in the top three in southwest Florida as far as winning percentage. We’re gonna play a team with a lot of depth and fast people. Our kids know that, but that’s been just about every week this year.”
The Pirates (of Charlotte County) have been able to slow down high-octane offenses to this point, but will see their defense tested again tonight.
Players to watch: Port Charlotte — QB Logan Rogers, DL Okten Logue, LB Devin Hunter. Braden River — QB Shawqi Itraish, WR Robert Goecker, LB Luke Reeves.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Port Charlotte 27-24; Portell, Port Charlotte 28-21; Zucker, Port Charlotte 35-21.
Manatee (4-4) at Venice (5-3), 7:30 p.m.
Before the rivalries with Braden River and St. Thomas Aquinas, the Venice High football team’s biggest games often came against the Manatee Hurricanes.
After six years of playing in separate districts, the schools are back together again and the result — a matchup this Friday with a district title on the line — couldn’t have been more predictable.
“Before Braden River it was always Manatee and us playing for a district championship. It was awesome,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “Whether it’s the last game or not, you kind of know what’s on the line.
“We kind of knew coming into this year it would be between us and Manatee. It just so happened to be the last game.”
Though Manatee (4-4, 2-0) is still a ways off from returning to its status as a nationally ranked team, it’s proven to be a dangerous team in the district, defeating Lakewood Ranch, 58-0, and Sarasota, 52-14.
Under third-year head coach Yusuf Shakir, the Hurricanes have seen steady improvement each season — winning five games in 2017 and eight games in 2018, including a regional championship appearance.
Following a three-game losing streak to open 2019, which included losses to Lakeland (No. 7 in FL), Palmetto (No. 1 in FL) and Braden River (No. 128 in FL), the Hurricanes reeled off four straight wins to make a late playoff push.
Players to watch: Venice — RB Demarion Escort, DB Chuck Brantley, OL Thomas Shrader. Manatee — QB Jayce Berzowski, WR Jayden Corbett, DB Tyreak Allen.
Last meeting: Venice won 44-13 (2018)
Predictions: Hoag, Venice 38-20; Portell, Venice 35-21; Zucker, Venice 42-17.
North Port (1-7) at Riverdale (2-6), 7 p.m.
The Bobcats are coming off the bye week feeling refreshed and energized as they travel south to face Riverdale.
Riverdale was a 10-win team last year, but has a lot of youth on the roster in 2019. They struggled against Charlotte earlier in the season and are on a three-game losing streak.
The Bobcats, on the other hand, are coming off two tight games, including a win over Bayshore.
“They’re young, they graduated 26 kids,” North Port coach Brian Hatler said. “They’ve continued to get better as the season has gone on. For us, it’s a two-game season and we embrace the opportunity to go out there Friday night.”
Players to watch: North Port — QB Kevin Riley, RB Jeff Terry, ATH Taylor Willis. Riverdale — RB Raekwon Clark, DB Derrion Herron, OL Kendrick Taylor.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Riverdale 17-13; Portell, Riverdale 21-14 ; Zucker, North Port 14-7.
Lemon Bay (1-7) at Bonita Springs (0-8), 7 p.m.
The Mantas are coming off their best offensive showcase so far this season after a 35-6 win over Avon Park.
Lemon Bay got it’s starting quarterback, Austin Andrle, back from injury and, in tandem with Jason Hogan, provided a strong duo. Both scored on QB runs.
Weirdly, even at 1-7, the Mantas have not been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. There is a chance that if they win out, they could reach the postseason.
“We discussed it as a football team,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said Friday. “As crazy as it sounds, we weren’t mathematically eliminated. We said we’ve got a (two)-week season and if we can go undefeated, we might have a chance for a fourth game.”
Players to watch: Lemon Bay — QB Austin Andrle, K John Moore, LB Aiden Moore. Bonita Springs — QB Xavier Estrada, RB Ethan Saure, LB Owen Cintron.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Lemon Bay 27-10; Portell, Lemon Bay 21-10; Zucker, Lemon Bay 24-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.