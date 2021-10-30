Charlotte’s boys led the three area teams at Saturday’s Region 2A-4 swim meet with a fourth-place finish at Jensen Beach. Meanwhile, the Port Charlotte girls topped area teams with a ninth-place showing.
Pompano Beach, Mater Lakes Academy and Somerset Academy paced the boys’ team competition while Gulliver Prep, Cape Coral and host Jensen Beach took the top three spots on the girls’ side. Lemon Bay’s boys were 13th while Port Charlotte finished 19th. On the girls side, Charlotte finished just behind Port Charlotte at 10th while Lemon Bay was 15th.
Each area school had standout performances that either qualified swimmers for state or put them in contention to advance. Here’s a school-by-school breakdown:
CHARLOTTE: James Rose had a standout day at the meet, winning the 200 free with a time of 1:43.61. He also clocked in a time of 47.93 in the 100 free, good for fourth place. Charlie Plaisted won the 100 fly by a wide margin, finishing in 50.32 seconds. He was also fourth in the 50 free at 21.72.
Gage Slorp placed seventh in the 100 breast with a time of 1:04.76 and 10th in the 200 medley at 2:06.24. Gage McCauley finished second in the 1-meter diving competition with 323.25 points.
The boys’ 200 free relay squad of Rose, Plaisted, Slorp and McCauley finished third with a time of 1:30.73. The 400 relay team of Rose, Reagan Dunn, Robert Trapp and Plaisted took eighth with a time of 3:23.91.
On the girls’ side, Karlee Casarella finished third in the 1-meter diving competition with 288.2 points. Celina Myers finished seventh in the 100 breast (1:10.51) while Zoe Schwartz finished seventh in the 200 free (2:01.69).
The Tarpons’ 200 free relay team of Myers, Schwartz, Roxana Manta and Kasey Roy finished seventh (1:44.65) while the 200 medley relay foursome of Myers, Schwartz, Manta and Megan Morales was eighth with a time of 1:57.71.
LEMON BAY: Becket Koss led the Mantas on Saturday with a third-place finish in the 100 fly (52.88) and a ninth-place finish in the 50 free (22.15). Joey Sacco was fourth in the 200 free (1:45.68) and eighth in the 100 free (48.49). The duo teamed up with Roberto Leo and Matthew Sacco to finish ninth in the 200 free relay (1:37.25).
Meghan Brown paced the Mantas’ girls with a fifth-place showing in the 100 fly (1:00.79) and ninth-place finish in the 50 free (25.53). She also anchored the 10th place foursome in the 200 free relay (1:48.64), swimming with Kaylee Walls, Leandra Allbrook and Emerson Adams.
PORT CHARLOTTE: Tonio Hensel led the boys with a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast (1:02.62) and fifth-place showing in the 200 medley (2:02.54).
On the girls’ side, Bryanna Robinson turned in a pair of sixth-place showing sin the 100 fly (1:01.04) and 100 back (1:01.73). Caroline Aylward was sixth in the 100 free (56.64) and seventh in the 50 free (25.41).
The 200 medley relay team of Robinson, Aylward, Melody Stelmaszek and Evelyn Negrette finished third with a time of 1:54.1. The same foursome teamed up for a sixth-place finish in the 400 free relay, finishing in 3:51.15.
Wadsworth, Courville shine in XC
Even while tapering, Tyler Wadsworth is too much for the area's cross country scene.
The Port Charlotte senior won the District 2A-6 meet at Lemon Bay on Saturday with a time of 16:13.9, well off his top time of the season, but nearly 27 seconds ahead of second place.
Lemon Bay's Rune LeDoux was the second place finisher, leading a phalanx of Mantas with a time of 16:40.7. The Mantas took three of the top five spots en route to winning the team title. Sean Perry (16:57.0) was fourth while Matt Finck (17:06.7) was fifth. Zach LeClair (11th, 17:51.4) and Jack Perry (18th, 18:15.4) rounded out the Mantas' team score.
Port Charlotte's Kauhner Mault finished ninth at 17:47.1. DeSoto County's top finisher was Cesar Maldonado, who was 60th at 19:47.2. Port Charlotte finished eight in the team competition while the Bulldogs were 13th.
On the girls' side, Bishop Verot won the team title. Port Charlotte's Katrina Machado was the top local finisher, clocking in at sixth with a time of 20:39.6. Lemon Bay was fifth as a team, paced by Kerry Matson (11th, 21:54.3) and Charlotte Carley (17th, 22:26.8).
DeSoto County finished ninth, spearheaded by Paloma Resendiz, who was 22nd at 23:16.9. Port Charlotte was 10th.
At the District 4A-4 meet at North Port, Newsome swept the boys and girls titles. On the girls' side, Venice's Julianna Courville was the top area finisher, crossing the line at fourth overall with a time of 19:32.4. The area boys were paced by Evan Crane's 11th-place showing. He finished in 16:32.9. Venice's Brian Cierniak was 20th at 17:06.6.
The North Port boys were sixth overall while Venice was eighth. On the girls' side, Venice and North Port checked in at seventh and 10th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.