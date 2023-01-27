VENICE -- Since she was about 8-years-old, Catherine Dalton has watched all four of her older sisters make game-changing plays in big moments for the Venice girls soccer team.
Wednesday night was her turn to shine.
Hosting Sarasota in the District 7A-8 quarterfinals, Dalton banged in a goal in each half to lead the Lady Indians to a 3-0 win at Powell-Davis Stadium. With the win, fourth-seeded Venice will advance to play at top-seeded Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m. Monday in the District 7A-8 semifinals.
“They’re all different kids,” said Venice coach Gary Bolyard, who has coached all five Dalton sisters. “Every one of them was different. Every one of them had a different personality.
“It's been special, and the family is just great. Alan (Dalton) has been an integral part of our program and Venice High. We’re gonna miss having a Dalton around here.”
Starting in the spring of 2013 with Emily Dalton, Bolyard went on to coach Class of ’18 players Sarah and Hannah Dalton, then Class of ’21 player Rachel Dalton, and finally Catherine, who is set to graduate later this spring.
All five of the sisters made it as far as the Final Four — including Rachel and Catherine, who brought home a state title in ’21 — and all five committed to play for Ave Maria University.
Catherine will put her commitment in writing Wednesday when she signs her letter of intent at the Venice High gym during National Signing Day.
“They all played differently,” Catherine said. “They each had their own style that I could pick from, which has been really nice. They’ve all been role models for me.”
If not for Dalton’s two goals, her time as an Indian could have come to an early end this week.
Playing with their seasons on the line on Wednesday night, Venice and Sarasota took some time to get in rhythm. Each team recorded just five shots — and fewer scoring opportunities — in a first half mostly spent fighting for possession of the ball.
With just over a minute left, Dalton seized her chance to open the scoring, sending a high, arcing shot that sailed well over the Sailors goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
The well-placed shot was particularly well-timed for a Venice team in need of a jolt.
“That gave them a little hope,” Bolyard said. “She buried that shot. It was a big goal for us.”
Venice pounced on that momentum to open the second half.
The Indians recorded 11 of their 16 shots in the final 40 minutes, including five shots on goal. Meanwhile, the defense limited Sarasota to just two shots, one on goal.
Before long, the high-volume attack broke through.
Dalton scored her second goal on a cross from senior forward Emma Mogford that put her at near point-blank range in the 58th minute.
Just two minutes later, several Indians crashed the box with junior midfielder Maddie Egan beating the Sarasota goalkeeper to the ball for a goal.
Sarasota managed just one shot over the final 20 minutes as Venice pulled its starters. Venice junior goalkeeper Kathryn Raney finished with four saves, including a crucial one in the first half that prevented Sarasota from going up, 1-0.
“You’re looking forward to that,” Bolyard said of expecting his seniors to lead Venice to a district playoff win on Wednesday. “Games like this are when seniors have to step up and take control of the game.”
