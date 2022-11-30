NORTH PORT – Locked in the depths of a five-game losing streak, North Port's boys soccer team came into Wednesday's game against North Fort Myers hungry for a win.
And that's exactly what they got.
The Bobcats got hat tricks from strikers Paul Hailo and Matthew Dynarski as they rolled the Red Knights 7-0 on home turf.
Both accomplished the feat by scoring their third goals in the game's final three minutes.
With both Dynarski and Khailo eager to score, they continued to press and call for the ball from their teammates. North Port coach Joey Sorbino was impressed by the accomplishment.
“Those are the guys that are up top, and we call a lot on them to score the goals,” Sorbino said. “That is their job on this team, to be that constant pressure up top, and to put the ball in the back of the net when their number is called.
“The fact that both of them can do it and get the hat trick is really phenomenal for the team,” he added. “It really puts a lot of faith in the guys behind them to give them it, because they know now that chance is going to be created.”
Both Khailo and Dynarski made their presence known early. Khailo set the tone, scoring twice in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Red Knights could not counter.
“It felt real good,” Khailo said. “You can kind of take our time after that, and just possess.”
While Khailo’s two goals gave the Bobcats the early lead, it also gave the team a little bit of confidence.
“We got closer together, and made our passes, and played our through balls really well," Khailo said.
It didn’t take long for North Port’s Dynarski and Leighton Riesgo to join the party and score themselves.
The Bobcats controlled the first half as they were communicating, pressing, and passing the ball to create opportunities. As the Bobcats’ offense was rolling, they were able to silence the Red Knights’ attack. While the Red Knights had opportunities to score, the Bobcats were able to control midfield.
At the end of the first half, the Bobcats held a 4-0 lead. The four goals were more than North Port had scored in a game this season. Dynarski credited a team-first approach for opening the floodgates.
“Just working as a team,” Dynarski said. “The team plays me the ball, we work as a team, and I score.”
After picking up their second win of the season following a losing streak that included three consecutive shutouts, the Bobcats hope to hit the reset button and build on their success.
“It is momentum,” Sorbino said. “We need to understand a couple things, No. 1, how we felt the last five games not getting a win and not scoring goals like we consistently did. I know emotions have been up and down, and guys are resetting every day.
“It is tough to keep doing that and work hard for 80 minutes a night and not get results out of it,” he continued. “We need to make sure (we keep doing) what we did well tonight, and we create consistency. If we do that, the goals will continue to come, and the wins will follow.”
