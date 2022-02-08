ENGLEWOOD — It was believed Lauren Ragazzone’s record of 42 goals in a season would stand for some time.
Turns out it was broken by someone who saw Ragazzone score them while standing just a few feet away.
Sophia Cherniak scored her 43rd and 44th goals while adding an assist as the Manta Rays pulled away from Robinson for a 5-1 victory to open the Region 4A-3 playoffs.
Lemon Bay (16-5-1) will play Parrish on the road Friday night. Parrish downed LaBelle 8-0 in its game.
Cherniak said she didn’t realize how close she was to her former longtime teammate’s mark until last week. Six goals against Port Charlotte and three against Bonita Springs in districts brought her into a tie for the record.
“It was in the back of my head before this game,” Cherniak said. “It wasn’t in my mind before because Lauren was such a strong player, so being able to do it just after her was really cool.”
Jacoby Maldonado matched Cherniak’s effort on Tuesday night. For Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke, it was like hearing a favorite song that never gets old.
“Jacoby and Sophia are on fire right now. They’ve been finding the net nicely, they find each other’s feet and then they do the job,” Cooke said.
Robinson played the Mantas tough at the start, with Adriana Williams having two good chances to put the Knights on the board that sailed high.
“We couldn’t find feet early. We had watched film of them and they were playing a little different than we thought they would play,” Cooke said. “It took us time to sort out our mark and figure out how the play the ball forward.”
Cherniak also had some good chances early, but she finally connected in the 24th minute. She took a shot from the circle just outside the 18 that caromed off Robinson goalkeeper Jordyn Johnson and trickled in for the record-breaking goal and a 1-0 lead.
Nine minutes later, Cherniak found herself open again, this time with Maldonado feeding her and one-timing it for a 2-0 lead at the break. It was her 11th goal of the postseason. Maldonado got into the act with a knuckling, 40-yard shot that Johnson couldn’t corral for a 3-0 lead in the 44th minute.
“That’s my sweet spot. My best shots are in that area because I can just put the ball in the air,” Maldonado said. “This time, I took the shot and it was wide open.”
Robinson got on the board when Gabrianna Mormon took advantage of an overplay by Lemon Bay goalkeeper Isabella Ragazzone to make it 3-1, but Lemon Bay got their legs back and broke it open.
Isabella Swelland scored in a crowded crease off a corner kick in the 58th minute, and Maldonado scored four minutes later on a beautiful left-footer in the left corner for the 5-1 final.
“They made lineup changes and played different positions,” Cherniak said. “After the first quarter, we were able to adjust and got what we needed to do done.”
