ARCADIA – Just before the start of the DeSoto County boys soccer match against Sarasota on Tuesday, the song “My House” by Flo Rida blasted through the speakers. While that song doesn’t play before every DeSoto home soccer game, on Tuesday, it foreshadowed what was to come, as the Bulldogs defeated the Sailors, 4-1.

Before the match, DeSoto head coach Fernando Zepeda Jr., couldn’t help but think of the last time these two teams played. At Sarasota just 22 days ago, a goal from the 30-yard line with four minutes left secured the narrow victory for DeSoto 2-1.


