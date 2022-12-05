VENICE — The Venice girls soccer team got off to a hot start and never trailed in a 4-2 win over Lemon Bay on Monday night.
This game wasn’t originally on the schedule for either team just four days ago.
VENICE — The Venice girls soccer team got off to a hot start and never trailed in a 4-2 win over Lemon Bay on Monday night.
This game wasn’t originally on the schedule for either team just four days ago.
When Venice head coach Gary Bolyard received a call from Lemon Bay head coach Katie Cooke last week, he jumped at the opportunity to play.
In a rematch of a Venice win 18 days ago, the Lady Indians once again started off fast.
Venice controlled the midfield and spent most of the first half right in front of the Lemon Bay net. In the first half alone, Venice had 13 shots on goal while Lemon Bay had three.
Venice sophomore midfielder Kyla Freddolino opened the scoring. Shortly after, Emma Mogford was awarded a penalty kick that she buried. Catherine Dalton capped off the fast start with a goal of her own.
Lemon Bay goalie Isabelle Ragazzone, who finished with 14 saves, recognized why the Indians were so successful.
“They all work together.” Ragazzone said. “They all really work together really well. Every single player on the field is very skilled. It’s Venice, they are always good. Their chemistry together is what makes them good, and their way to finish on the net.”
As the two teams battled to start the second half, Venice’s Julia Curcio added on to the Indians’ lead, scoring to push the lead to 4-0.
Despite the deficit, the Mantas tried to bounce back late in the second half, stepping on the gas to create some opportunities. Lemon Bay doubled their shots on goal from the first half in the first few minutes of the second half.
Even with the pressure, it wasn’t until there was less than 12 minutes remaining when Daria Lukash scored her team’s first goal.
The Mantas added on soon after as a header by Mariia Lukash sailed to the back of the goal.
Venice finished with 29 shots on goal to Lemon Bay’s seven.
“The good part was that we got the whole team playing tonight,” Bolyard said. “Not one girl sat on the bench. The whole team played. That was the important thing tonight.”
The Indians improved to 5-4-1 on the season and have won their last three games.
“(We play) a couple of the top teams in the state (this weekend),” Bolyard said. “It is going to be exciting to see what these guys can do.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.