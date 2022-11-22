ARCADIA – In a match that was a battle to the end, Venice slipped a game-tying goal into the net with eight seconds remaining to tie DeSoto County, 3-3, on Tuesday night.
Brady Miller staved off a loss for the Indians with his second goal of the game.
“We were just pushing for a goal,” Miller said. “Trying to play the long ball, and I was kind of just trying to stay up there and be open for my team. To make the run in. They (DeSoto) messed up their clear, I saw Oscar (Cruz) with the ball. I had a free run in, and I finished it.”
Venice’s defense accomplished something a lot of teams haven’t been able to do – silence the DeSoto offense.
The Indians mixed it up by playing a little bit of zone and man defense. With Venice matching DeSoto’s speed, the Bulldogs were forced to press and settle for shots beyond the penalty area. DeSoto head coach Fernando Zepeda Jr. said Venice’s toughness was apparent.
“They had a good wall back there,” Zepeda said. “They know our style, they know how we are going to play. They were ready for it. We knew they were a tough team. The attitude was good, they never stopped pressing, they never stopped attacking. They made it difficult for us to get in a rhythm.”
With the Indians standing their ground, DeSoto didn’t break through until late in the first half, with two quick goals from Joan Gamez and Marquez Angeles for a 2-1 lead. It looked as if the Bulldogs were about to hit their stride, but Venice had other plans.
Early the second half, Venice’s Sebastian Somenizi scored, tying the game, 2-2, but less than two minutes later, Angeles scored from the right side to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead.
The Indians ramped up their attack as the match entered the final two minutes. Venice took four shots on goal, the last being Miller’s equalizer.
Afterward, Miller praised the Venice defense for being the key.
“We are really strong throughout our whole lineup,” Miller said. “We have skill and talent everywhere. We always have people that are willing to work for the team. They are just nonstop always working. Our defense did a real good job holding it down and keeping us in the game.”
That was no easy task, considering DeSoto had scored 23 goals through its first three games.
“They are a good team, solid team (Venice),” Zepeda said. ‘We play them again, so we will see if we can make any changes. Whether it be attitude or play on the field. At the end, up 3-2, there were things we could have done that were a lot more simple than to make it more complicated for us and our bottom third.”
Tuesday’s game marked the first time the two teams had met since 2015. They will play again on Jan. 5.
“I think we are really prepared for next time,” Miller said. “I think we know it is going to be a hard game where we need to be at the top of our game. We have a better understanding of what’s coming. Hopefully, we can adapt and play better and try to keep out their goals next time, so we can get the win.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.