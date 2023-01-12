PUNTA GORDA — Heading into its game against Charlotte on Thursday night, Imagine forward Faith Deacetis said the team was on a mission. After losing to Charlotte in early November, the Sharks kept an eye on the Tarpons, and knew all about their nine-game winning streak.
“It was my goal and my team’s goal to put everything we had on the field,” Deacetis said. “Try to break their win streak, and get a win for us against our rival team. This is the game we wanted to win.”
While the Sharks did not win on Thursday, Deacetis scored a last-minute equilizer that snapped the Tarpons’ nine-game winning streak with a 1-1 tie.
That moment came with less than a minute left in the game. With Imagine head coach Derek Sauline shouting from the sideline, telling the Sharks that time was running out, Deacetis knew what to do.
“Last minute, I knew I had seconds left,” Deacetis said. “I had to break away on the ball. I knew all I had to do was shoot the ball and see what would happen.”
With the ball on her toe, Deacetis was able to drive down the left side of the field, cut towards the net and fire a shot. It sailed past a diving Charlotte goalie.
For Deacetis to have her moment, the Sharks had to battle the Tarpons all night long. Charlotte was able to break through first.
Midway through the first half, just after the water break, the Tarpons needed less than a minute to find the back of the net. Charlotte’s Ava Hall found herself at the right place at the right time.
“It went in (and) went off the goalie,” Hall said. “Then came back out, and I fired it in.”
The Tarpon defense, led by Payton Taylor, was able to consistently surround the Sharks’ forwards, intercept the ball and send it away. On the other side, the Sharks did much of the same, as they limited a Charlotte offense that has outscored its opponents 60-6 this season.
“They were blocking our through ball,” Hall said. “We just have to work on getting it through them. We put up a good fight.”
While this tie snapped the Tarpons’ win streak with two games left in the regular season, they will move forward.
“We are going to work on our mistakes,” Hall said. “Keep pushing through, use our anger right now from this game, and push through the next two (games) and get into districts.”
For Imagine, the tie was one that had been on its mind for a while. Now with a 6-2-1 record, the Sharks are looking forward to the rest of the season as well.
“I definitely think this will help boost our confidence a little bit,” Deacetis said. “It feels good for us.”
GIRLS BASKETBALLLemon Bay 60, Bradenton Christian 59: The Lady Manta overcame 26 turnovers to secure the road win. Sophomore Maya Collins had 25 points and 12 rebounds while fellow sophomore Mackenzie Long added 9 points. Senior Abby Woods and junior Taylor Orris chipped in 8 each. The Lady Mantas improve to 11-7 and play host to Clewiston on Friday.
