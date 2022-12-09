ENGELWOOD — After 80 minutes of toe-to-toe soccer on Friday, Lemon Bay and North Port played to a 2-2 tie.
The game proved to be almost a carbon-copy sequel of the teams’ first meeting earlier this year, which resulted in a 2-1 Lemon Bay win. This time around, though, both teams knew what to expect of the other.
“It is always a close game,” North Port head coach Joey Sorbino said. “I feel like we can do nothing but tie these guys. That’s a testament to their program and ours, because there are a lot of good players on the field.”
The result was quite fitting, based on the flow of the game.
Neither team dominated in the early going, but the Bobcats were the first ones to break through.
With 23 minutes left in the first half, the Bobcats moved the ball with some spot-on passes and were able to get past the Mantas. Paul Khailo sailed a ball past Mantas goalie Vitalis Zidanavicius, but the Bobcats’ lead didn’t last for long.
It took less than two minutes for Lemon Bay to respond as Tanner Martin scored to tied the game.
That back-and-forth scenario repeated itself late in the first half. North Port’s William Demelo took a shot outside of the box that sailed past a diving Zidnanvicius, but just like last time, North Port’s lead would not last.
Less than three minutes later, Lemon Bay’s forward Ethan Grossenbacher scored the equalizer. Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz was impressed with his team’s fight.
“That’s really the first time this year they have been able to counter like that,” Hertz said. “So as a coach, moving into the rest of the year, obviously that makes me happy.”
Throughout the second half, both teams were eager to break through and take the lead, but even the second half was split.
The Mantas controlled the first 20 minutes, winning midfield and disrupting the flow of the Bobcats. While the Mantas’ had opportunities, they were not able to score. Then the Bobcats took over.
North Port stepped on the gas and began to create space, making smooth passes, and were able to create opportunities in front of the Lemon Bay goal. In the last four minutes of the game, the Bobcats took four shots on goal.
As time ran out, the Bobcats got off a shot right in front of the Lemon Bay goal, but the ball sailed right over the net as the clock ran out.
“In the final 20 minutes, the goal keeper (Zidnanvicius) was phenomenal for them (Lemon Bay),” Sorbino said. “That guy was everywhere for them in the back of the net. He made key saves in the end to keep them in this game.”
While both Hertz and Sorbino said a tie wasn’t the result they were hoping for, they were both proud of the fight their teams showed.
“They are a really good team,” Hertz said of North Port. “Sometimes when you put two real good teams together, that happens. We were making chances, but sometimes it just doesn’t go.”
