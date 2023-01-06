ENGLEWOOD – Prior to Lemon Bay’s game against Bishop Verot on Friday, Mantas head coach Mark Hertz didn’t know what to expect. With it being 16 years since the Vikings last played the Mantas, the two were unfamiliar with each other.
While adjusting on the fly, Lemon Bay fell in a early hole it couldn't dig out of, falling to the Vikings, 4-0.
“That’s the thing with soccer in this area,” Hertz said. “When we play Venice, I know exactly what I am getting. North Port, I know what I am getting. We play them all the time. Sometimes you schedule a team, and you are like, ‘OK, well you can look at scores in MaxPreps, but you really don’t know what you are going to get sometimes.’”
From the start, the Vikings were able to challenge the Mantas, intercept passes and create space. By doing so, the Vikings’ attack created opportunities, and was able to break through first.
Sixteen minutes into the game, Bishop Verot’s Christyan Fervrier fired the ball past Lemon Bay goalie Vitalis Zidanavicius. After the Vikings gained the lead, they never looked back. They continued to press and drive past Lemon Bay defenders. They were able to find space and often crossed to the left winger.
With 16 minutes left in the half, Bishop Verot’s Dylan Lukosaitis found the net after the ball rebounded directly to him. Nine minutes later, Vikings’ Antonio Portes sailed the ball past a diving Zidanavicius for a 3-0 lead at the half.
While the Vikings’ offense was on point, the Mantas were having trouble. While they were able to create opportunities, the Vikings' pressure and ability to intercept passes disrupted and flow.
“All of them were really skillful,” Lemon Bay defender Jarrett Powers said. “It was definitely not an easy game.”
With the Mantas facing a three-goal deficit, Hertz rallied his team and told them to fight. Powers, who was leading the Manta defense, shared a message of his own.
“It was 3-0,” Powers recalled saying. “They scored three (goals) in the first half, so why can't we score three in the second half. As long as we all do our job as a team, work together, keep our heads high, we can definitely work on this.”
In the second half, the Mantas’ found some momentum but the Vikings continued to press, with most of the action right in front of the Mantas’ goal.
With five shots on goal in the second half, the Vikings eventually broke through and scored for the 4-0 lead.
Lemon Bay’s Christopher Cabrera, Ethan Grossenbacher and Logan Ho fired shots in the second half, but the Mantas could not break through.
With the loss, Lemon Bay moved to 4-4-3 on the season and will look to get back in the win column Monday at home against Cardinal Mooney.
“Despite that loss, come into Monday with the attitude that this is our field, this is what we are going to do,” Hertz said. “I am a higher caliber player, and I will execute.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lemon Bay 59. Imagine School 28: A dozen Lady scored as they raced out to a 40-9 halftime lead. Lemon Bay improved to 9-7 and will host DeSoto County on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.