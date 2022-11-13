Jacoby Maldonado remembers the exact moment her passion for soccer was ignited. While many wait years to find it, Maldonado found hers at 4 years old.
As she was playing in her backyard in Texas with her dachshund by her side, she picked up a soccer ball for the first time. Even though Maldonado comes from a family of softball players, she wasn’t afraid to try something new. Since she loved to run, she gravitated toward soccer’s faster pace.
Looking back, Maldonado said it was a memory she would never forget. It was in in that moment her love for soccer was sparked.
Nearly 14 years later, Maldonado is trying to ignite that passion in others. When she is not playing a critical role on the pitch for the Lemon Bay soccer team, Maldonado pours her heart into the notion of coaching.
Maldonado said the skills and moves gained at age 12 when she made her first competition team helped her blossom into the player she is today. Since then, she has only gotten better. While her soccer career isn’t over yet, she accomplished a lot.
She competed in the 2019 US Youth Soccer Southern Presidents Cup, and has been a member of the Lemon Bay varsity soccer team for four years.
Lemon Bay head coach Katie Cooke knew Maldonado was special from the first time she saw her.
“I remember her coming out as a freshman and hitting the pitch, and my husband, who is my assistant coach, and I being like. ‘Oh my gosh, this girl, look at her shot, it is on fire,’” Cooke said. “We remember being wowed by such a hard hit from such a small package.”
After coaching her for years, Cooke said Maldonado’s feet are what makes her unique.
“She has beautiful footwork on the field, and she can rocket a shot from outside the 18,” Cooke said. “They are hard to stop because her placement is so spot on.”
While Maldonado excelled on the field, a desire to share the sport with younger players in the Englewood community has only grown with time.
“The one thing that got me hooked is teaching other girls on the field,” Maldonado said. “When I was taught, it was like drive, passion, all that stuff. Connecting with other girls on the field just makes me want to play more, and watching them ‘get it’ brings like joy to my heart.”
Every Thursday, Maldonado coaches rec league soccer at the Englewood Sports Complex. While she is currently coaching ages 4-7, Maldonado enjoys working with players of all ages.
Maldonado also occasionally sets up training sessions with local players that want to enhance their game. Those coaching sessions don’t end when the soccer season does; Maldonado coaches all year long. This past summer, she ran her own soccer camp at the Englewood Sports Complex. Over 10 kids participated, and Maldonado made $900.
For her, it wasn’t about the money.
“I love watching them grow,” Maldonado said. “I love watching them grow, because making them love it when they’re little will make them love it when they’re older.”
She thrives on showing kids what soccer is about, and wants to run another camp this summer. While Maldonado’s coaching journey has just begun, she said over the years she has taken some pointers from Cooke, which helped her mold her own coaching style.
“Well, I want to push the girls into knowing and making sure they learn, rather (than) yelling at them,” Maldonado said. “I want to make them feel comfortable, but at the same time, I want to get it in their head. I want to drill it in their head to really understand, and at the same time, if they make a mistake, I am still gonna tell them, ‘Hey, look at this, do this next time.’”
That is an ethos Cooke wants Maldonado to bring to the pitch this season, as the Mantas have a young roster.
“With her being a senior, we are hoping that her maturity in the game and her knowledge and her ability to understand our system will help lead some of the younger girls,” Cooke said. “We are hoping she will teach them the ropes, and we are hoping for her to play the ball at her feet, disperse it, and hopefully score a lot of goals.”
Just like Cooke, Maldonado – who has played over 4,000 minutes for the Mantas and scored 43 goals in her career – wants to succeed. With this being her senior season, Maldonado wants to play as long as she can, score as many goals as possible, and lead her team to states.
Maldonado sees herself playing soccer at the collegiate level, but after her playing career is over, she wants to continue sharing her enthusiasm for the game, perhaps becoming a coach full-time.
“I don’t know,” Maldonado said. “I’m kind of looking at physical therapy right now, but my heart is in coaching. I want to coach.”
