Jacoby Maldonado remembers the exact moment her passion for soccer was ignited. While many wait years to find it, Maldonado found hers at 4 years old.

As she was playing in her backyard in Texas with her dachshund by her side, she picked up a soccer ball for the first time. Even though Maldonado comes from a family of softball players, she wasn’t afraid to try something new. Since she loved to run, she gravitated toward soccer’s faster pace.


