ENGLEWOOD — It might take some time for this year’s Venice girls soccer team to jell, but if Thursday night’s shutout of Lemon Bay is any indication, the Lady Indians are well on their way.
It was the second shutout of the young season for Venice, which handled the Lady Mantas from start-to-finish at Veteran’s Stadium to improve to 2-2-1.
Venice dominated time of possession on the way to a 6-0 win over the Mantas. It was the first time the two schools have played each other since a 5-1 Lady Indians win on December 16, 2013.
“I liked our control of the game,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “We moved the ball well, kept possession and made the right decisions.”
Adjusting to a new system this season, Venice has had what Bolyard called “a rough start” coming into Thursday night.
“They’re starting to pick it up,” Bolyard said. “It’s just gonna be a work in progress.”
After opening with an 8-0 win over Manatee, Venice lost to Mariner and Doral Academy this past weekend and tied Riverview on Tuesday.
There was little to critique against the Mantas (1-2).
Venice fired 27 shots (20 on goal) against Lemon Bay while holding the Mantas to just three shots — all in the second half — that were saved by first-year goalkeeper Katie Raney.
On the other side of the field, Lemon Bay goalkeeper Isabelle Ragazzone made 12 saves, but some shots were too far out of reach for the junior to stop.
“We’re a super young team,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “We’re a team full of freshmen and sophomores. We’re still trying to figure out our system, the way we want to play. Starting a week later really cut into some crucial practice time at the beginning of the season when you’re trying to meld your team together.
“I think we’re trying to play catch-up.”
The Indians jumped out to an early lead as Emma Mogford scored twice before the first water break: once on a long shot from the sideline after outracing the defense in the 14th minute and a second on a pass from Tatum Schilling in the 20th.
Venice kept up the pressure out of the water break.
Newly-crowned volleyball state champion Kyla Freddolino added a goal fresh off the bench in the 23rd minute and Schilling added a score of her own in the 28th — receiving a pass near midfield from Brooke Judson before weaving around multiple Mantas defenders and burying a goal.
Catherine Dalton added a fifth Venice goal with three minutes to spare before halftime on a well-placed shot in the upper right corner, taking a commanding lead into the break.
Once Schilling added a second goal eight minutes into the second half on a looping shot from about 25 yards out, Venice eased off its offensive pressure.
The Indians could have called off its attack sooner thanks to a nearly impenetrable defense.
The back line of Brooke Judson, Paige Evans and Nora Robertson didn’t allow any shots at all in the entire first half. When a few shots finally came midway through the second half, Venice had shuffled its players around the field to get in some crucial reps.
“I think they’re very good. They’re dominant on the field and they have a lot of confidence,” returning defender Brooke Judson said of Evans and Robertson, two players new to the varsity team at Venice. “They’re really fun to hang out with, too, obviously.
“I was really nervous when I lost both defenders (Trinity Johnson and Erin Anderson) alongside of me. But they’ve been doing really good.”
Venice and Lemon Bay will each play teams from across the state in the few days remaining before Thanksgiving break.
The Indians will travel south to play at American Heritage (Plantation) on Monday and Doral Academy on Tuesday.
Lemon Bay will host Key West this morning at 11 before two games early next week — home vs. Bishop Verot on Monday and on the road at Clewiston on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.