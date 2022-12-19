NORTH PORT — During North Port’s game against Lemon Bay on Monday night, Bobcats senior Sierra Spirk said she was feeling good.
Proof: She scored four goals and led the Bobcats to a 6-3 win over Lemon Bay.
NORTH PORT — During North Port’s game against Lemon Bay on Monday night, Bobcats senior Sierra Spirk said she was feeling good.
Proof: She scored four goals and led the Bobcats to a 6-3 win over Lemon Bay.
With Lemon Bay leading 3-2 in the second half, Spirk stepped up. She led the Bobcats to four unanswered goals, scoring three herself and assisting on another.
“I knew my team would be there if I needed them,” Spirk said. “In the box, if I needed the cross, too.”
Throughout the game, Spirk was able to get past the Manta defense and find opportunities at the net. Before her success in the second half, Spirk made her presence known early.
Spirk was able to find the back of the net just eight minutes into the game.
Lemon Bay bounced back on Jacoby Maldonado’s high kick, tying the score 1-1. The Mantas were able to build their attack and find space. Daria Lukash scored off a penalty kick that sailed over the head of North Port goalie Abigail Ester for a 2-1 lead, but North Port responded before the half was over.
Sophie Ramon scored the equalizer, sending the game into the break at 2-2.
In the second half, the Mantas scored first, on a free kick by Lukash.
Spirk went to work.
After a collision in the box between Spirk and Lemon Bay goalie Isabelle Ragazzone, the Bobcats were awarded a penalty kick. Isabella Deronsle was able to sail to the back of the net.
Spirk then scored three consecutive goals to close out the game. Two of those goals came with under five minutes left in the game.
With the win, the Bobcats improve to 5-4-1 on the season. Spirk leads the team with 16 goals this season.
“Lemon Bay is one of our rivals,” Spirk said. “We really wanted to try to beat them. We switched our formation, which helped a lot. We gained a lot of confidence to be able to go forward. There was a lot of communication when passing. We were able to connect really well.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.