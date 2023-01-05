PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte striker Deacon Powell didn’t know how his Tarpons teammates would respond after the holiday break. He didn’t have to wait long for the answer as the Tarpons routed rival Port Charlotte, 7-1.
“We came here, we played like we always do, and we got the win,” Powell said.
While the Tarpons have had success against the Pirates lately, Powell knew anything could happen, but Charlotte’s offense started off fast and never looked back.
Six minutes into the game, Charlotte’s Levi Wooten sped past Pirate defenders and scored. After Wooten got the offense going, Powell — the Tarpons’ leading scorer — joined the party. He drove past as many as three Pirate defenders at a time and scored three consecutive goals.
Powell scored his 20th goal of the season in recording a hat trick.
Throughout the game, the Pirates created opportunities, but were not able to break through. They recorded five shots on goal early in the first half, but Charlotte goalie Luke Wadsworth was able to hold down the net.
Late in the half, the Pirates were awarded an opportunity. Pirates’ Angel Moreno Camacho settled in just outside the box and sailed the ball past Wadsworth into the back of the net.
A couple minutes later, at the other end of the field, Charlotte was awarded a penalty kick, which Michael Hick capitalized on to give the Tarpons a 5-1 lead heading into the second half.
After intermission, the Pirates continued to press, improve their attack, and create opportunities, but could not break through. The Pirates had four second-half shots, two of which were saved by diving Wadsworth, who punched them out of the goal.
On the other side, the Tarpons continued to score. Cristian Velasquez and Parker Dye scored to cap the victory.
The two rivals will face each other again on Monday at Port Charlotte. Ahead of that game, Moreno Camacho said he plans to use what he learned from this game and implement it on the pitch.
“The mistakes we made was defending,” he said. “We were not defending as a group, nor attacking as a group. We were all wide out. No one was playing the positions. Everyone was lost this game, especially our back line.”
As the Pirates will look to even the score on Monday, the Tarpons are hoping their offense can continue to excel through the remainder of the season.
“We just keep our heads up,” Powell said. “We don’t get out of shape. We keep our minds right where they are supposed to be. We always play as hard as we can.”
