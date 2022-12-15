PUNTA GORDA – The wins are stacking up for the Charlotte girls soccer team this season.
The Tarpons’ team Instagram page is growing, win by win. After each victory, the Tarpons celebrate by gathering on the field, each player holding up a 'W' hand signal signifying another win.
The Tarpons have posted six photos so far to their IG page so far. At 6-0 overall, the Tarpons are out to their hottest start in at least the past 13 years.
Throughout the winning streak, Charlotte has been dominant. They have shut out their last four opponents. Not only are the Charlotte defenders on point; so are its forwards and midfielders. The Tarpons' high-powered offense has been clicking from the start, outscoring opponents 36-3.
In addition to her veteran players, head coach Amanda Carr said newcomers like Tiffany Giannese and Kamila Pena, who both moved from out of state, are reasons why this team is so strong.
“I always think of high school soccer a little like a Crock Pot," Carr said. "Like, you never know what you are going to get. You throw them all in there, and at the end of the season, you see what you could come up with.”
So far, those ingredients are mixing together perfectly. And it didn't take Carr long to realize that this team was special.
“We played the preseason tournament against North Port and Venice, and in North Port we struggled with stepping too much,” Carr said. “We spent the whole next practice on being better at defense, and within 24 hours they were able to implement that with Venice and looked like a different team. I already knew they had talent, but the next thing is to figure out if they are coachable.”
With a plethora of talented players on Charlotte's roster, a key to the team's success is their chemistry on the pitch.
“What is most unique about the team is that every player in every position plays it well,” Carr said. “They are disciplined enough to play their position, but also trusting enough of the other players on the team.
"Out of (my) seven years, this is the best team that I have coached personally here at Charlotte High.”
Senior Peyton Taylor said the team is like a family, and they are embracing each other. She credits team meals at Carr’s house as one of the reasons why this team has become so close.
“At practice, we focus on soccer, and it's our soccer time,” Taylor said. “Even outside the field, we worked on getting that team bond. When you are having fun, that's how you win games.”
On Friday, the Tarpons hope they can add to their IG photo album as they take on rival Port Charlotte.
“PC (Port Charlotte) is always an incredible game,” Taylor said. “It is such a fun time, and our whole team is pumped up about it.”
The rivalry has been even over the years, with Port Charlotte winning five of the past nine meetings.
With county bragging rights on the line, a win might be the sweetest of them all.
“Oh 110 percent," Taylor said when asked how badly the Tarpons wanted to win. "They are our cross-town rivals, and for four years we have won one, and they have won one. So this year, we are going to beat them twice.”
