As the calendar turns to 2023, the Sun Preps soccer season is at a halt – for the holidays that is. So far this season, we have seen some incredible goals, some dominant performances, and even some nail-biters.
But with less than a month left in the regular season, now is the perfect time to break down just where our local teams stand.
Boys Soccer
Charlotte: The Tarpons are 7-4-1. Led by Deacon Powell's 17 goals, the offense has found success. As a team, the Tarpons have outscored opponents 38-20 this season. They have also proven they can bounce back from a loss, dropping consecutive games just once this season. While Powell is the lead scorer, other Tarpons have left their mark. Against Fort Myers, Charlotte’s Kade Pena set the school record for the fastest first goal in program history when he scored five seconds into the match.
DeSoto County: After a historic 2021 season, the Bulldogs have not slowed down in 2022. So far, they hold an 8-2-1 record. With their fast-paced offense, they have outscored opponents 52-17. While the Bulldogs lost their lead scorer Juan Buenrostro after last season, this year, it's sophomore Andri Vargas who has stepped up. He leads the Bulldogs with 15 goals. With six games left in the regular season, they will face Booker, a team they lost to earlier this season.
Lemon Bay: Heading into the new year, the Mantas hold a 4-3-3 record, with two of their ties coming against Venice and North Port. Lemon Bay has outscored its opponents 24-17. With a defense held down by Jarrett Powers, and an offense powered by Logan Ho, Tanner Martin and Christopher Cabrera, the Mantas have found success keeping up with, and outlasting, opponents.
North Port: After winning their first game of the season, the Bobcats hit a skid. They lost five straight-games, a stretch where they scored just two goals and were shut out three times. But the Bobcats bounced back in their game against North Fort Myers, and have gone on a roll. Since then, North Port has gone 4-1-1. With Paul Khailo and Mathew Dynarski leading the attack, the Bobcats are now 6-6-1 this season.
Port Charlotte: The Pirates are 0-7. While they have not been shut out this season, the Pirates have not been able to stop their opponents. Opponents have outscored them 60-14. Port Charlotte has six games left in the season, including two against rival Charlotte.
Venice: Heading into the new year, the Indians hold a 5-4-5 record. After losing their first game of the season, Venice did not lose again until a month later against Palmetto. In December, the Indians won four games and tied three. With a tough schedule, Venice’s fast attack from Brady Miller, Sabastian Somenizi and Mathew Groves and strong defense allows them to score consistently, as the Indians have only been shut out once.
Girls Soccer
Charlotte: The Tarpons are off to their hottest start in at least the past 15 years. At 8-0, Charlotte has dominated its opponents, shutting out their foe five times. Along with the defense, Charlotte's offense has been clicking from the start, outscoring opponents 53-5. With three games left in the regular season, Charlotte is aiming to go 11-0.
DeSoto: The Bulldogs are led by new head coach Chris Seekings. After losing 11 seniors at the end of last season, this year's DeSoto squad is filled with many new faces. This season, the Bulldogs hold a 0-6 record. They have scored just six goals this season. While DeSoto lost their last game against Avon Park, they scored three goals, the most they have scored in a single game this season.
Lemon Bay: The Mantas sit at a 4-7-1 record so far this season. After losing two of their top scorers last season, Sophia Cherniak and Kylie Robbins, other Mantas have stepped up. Along with Jacoby Maldonado, freshman Daria Lukash (who leads the team with eight goals) has led the attack. This season, the Mantas did go on a streak where they lost five games and tied one. They have since rebounded and gone 3-2 in the past five games.
North Port: The Bobcats are on a roll to close out the calendar year. They have won three straight games and improved to 5-4-1. Led by lead scorer Sierra Spirk, who has scored 16 goals this season, the Bobcat offense is warming up. In their last three games, the Bobcats had scored a combined 15 goals, outscoring opponents 15-4.
Port Charlotte: After winning their first game of the season over Cypress Lake, the Pirates have lost eight straight games. The Pirates have been affected by injuries all season long, forcing players off the bench to step up in their place. This season, the Pirates have scored a total of nine goals and had been shut out three times. With three regular season games left, the Pirates are looking to finish the season on a positive note.
Venice: Heading into the new year, the Lady Indians hold an 8-7-1 record and have won three consecutive games. The Indians have shut out their opponents four times this season, but they have also won some tight games, going 3-3 in games that have been decided by two goals or less. So far this season, the Indians had outscored their opponents 44-35.
