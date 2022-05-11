First-year Charlotte High softball coach Dave Anthony made it clear to his players that the regular season didn’t matter so long as it was helping them prepare for the postseason.
Anthony assembled one of the most challenging schedules in Southwest Florida and lightened his practice schedule, hoping to have the Lady Tarpons battle-test, but also fresh for the end of the season.
After losing, 3-2, to North Fort Myers in the district semifinal last week, Charlotte (14-11) will have another chance in the regional playoffs — starting 7 p.m. tonight at Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale) in the regional quarterfinals.
“I expect it to be a low-scoring, close game, but, hey, we’re used to that,” Anthony said. “We’ve been in 11 one-run games or games in extra innings this year. If you go through their schedule, they have almost none.
“I’m super confident that if we keep it close and low-scoring, we’re going to have the advantage.”
The Tarpons ended up on the wrong side of several one-run games to open the year. Close losses to Lakewood Ranch, North Port, Venice and Barron Collier had Charlotte at 4-5 over a month into the season.
Eventually, however, the Tarpons started flipping those losses into wins.
Top hitters like Faith Wharton (.403 batting average) and Lexi Fitzgerald (.468 batting average) got hot at the plate and Amber Chumley returned to the circle — aiding an overworked Mia Flores, the team’s only pitcher for the first few weeks.
Charlotte won close games against Palmetto, Riverview, West Broward, Coral Glades and Fort Myers.
They might need to do the same tonight against the Mavericks.
Archbishop McCarthy (12-5) is the No. 2 seed in Region 5A-4 behind only the Green Wave. The Mavericks feature both a balanced lineup — with six hitters batting above .320 — and an ace in the circle in Chantale Guillou.
Five of those hitters also have at least one home run, but no one measures up to 6-foot-2 senior Taylor Brown.
The middle infielder leads the Mavericks in nearly every offensive category including batting average (.420), hits (21), RBI (21), triples (3) and home runs (3).
It doesn’t get any easier on offense for Charlotte if it faces Guillou. The sophomore left-hander has recorded ridiculous stats this season — including an 11-2 record, a 1.32 ERA and 90 strikeouts to 11 walks across 69 innings.
Despite how talented the Mavericks might be, though, Anthony is confident that it will simply be up to how well the Tarpons play tonight.
“We’ve been tested all year,” he said. “Seven of our 11 losses have been by one run with us having a runner on third base, including this last loss at North Fort Myers where nine inches on a line-drive ball could change it and win it.
“Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and sometimes it doesn’t. It honestly feels like we’re due. We’re gonna be in some more close games, and we can easily win and make a run here at the end of the year.”
Venice, East Lake evenly matched
On paper, it’s not easy to see who will have the upper-hand in the Venice High softball team’s regional playoff opener at East Lake.
The Lady Indians are 19-3, ranked No. 27 in the state by the Florida High School Athletic Association, while the Lady Eagles are 20-6 and ranked No. 41.
If you go by MaxPreps, it’s neck-and-neck, with Venice ranked No. 33 in FL and East Lake sitting at No. 34.
Anyway you slice it, this regional quarterfinal matchup on Thursday in Tarpon Springs should be competitive and closely contested.
“From what I’ve heard about their team, they sound a lot like us,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said of East Lake. “I think it’s fair to we’re pretty evenly matched teams.
“We’ve both played a good schedule, we both have good pitching — us with definitely more depth.”
A team powered by seniors and sophomores, East Lake has a strong top half of the lineup — led by standout third baseman Jalyn Sharkey.
The sophomore right-handed hitter leads her team in just about every offensive category, hitting .576 with 32 runs, 40 RBI, nine doubles, two triples and six homers in 23 games.
Sharkey, typically the team’s No. 2 hitter, has solid lineup protection around her.
Senior slap-hitter Cassidy Patterson (.431 average with 37 runs, 5 RBI and 16 stolen bases) leads off while another pair of sophomores — Kayla Christensen (.440 w/ 32 runs, 18 RBI) and Madison Bostak (.323 w/ 11 runs, 23 RBI) — typically follow Sharkey in the order.
That’s not all the firepower the Eagles have, with three others — senior pitcher Emma Ream, sophomore catcher Sophia Cannon and sophomore second baseman Emily Boylan — each batting over .300.
While Venice doesn’t have a hitter with Sharkey’s numbers, the Indians have a similarly constructed lineup.
A couple of freshmen standouts in Rai Smith (.431 w/ 17 runs, 16 RBI) and KK Smith (.275 w/ 12 runs, nine RBI) are often hitting around a senior core that includes Micaela Hartman (.461 w/ 21 runs, 17 RBI) and Taylor Halback (.338 w/ 13 runs, 16 RBI).
Where Venice should have an advantage, however, is in the circle.
Eagles pitcher Emma Ream has been dominant — with a 16-4 record, 1.66 ERA across 143 1/3 innings and 155 strikeouts to 134 baserunners allowed — but there is little-to-no depth behind her.
No other Eagles pitcher has thrown even four innings this season.
The Indians have at least three pitchers they can confidently turn to against East Lake.
Sophomore right-hander Layne Preece (13-3, 1.12 ERA) has cemented herself as the team’s ace and backed that up last week as she held Lakewood Ranch to one run in the district final.
Behind her are a pair of experienced and talented seniors in Karsyn Rutherford (6-0, 1.85 ERA) and Hartman (2 innings pitched this season).
