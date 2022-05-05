NORTH FORT MYERS – The thing about playing a regional power in any sport is this: Do not leave the door open even a crack, because they will kick it in.
The Charlotte High softball team did just that against North Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon and wound up paying for it.
Desiree Devine capped a two-out rally with a three-run, inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning for the only runs the Red Knights would need as they held on for a 3-2 victory in the District 5A-13 semifinals.
“We played outstanding and the ball found us in the end. We finally got a hold of one and got it in the sun,” North head coach Jeff Miner said. “Charlotte is a heck of a team, they’re ranked in the state and they can play.”
Dave Anthony, Charlotte's coach, said a one more break would have made the result much different.
“They didn’t hit too many balls hard tonight. The home run was hit hard and we knew it would be a possibility on this field and we were half-ready for it,” Anthony said. “The fastest kid on the field squared it up and scored. That was the whole game.”
Charlotte opoened the scoring in the third when Jones scored from second on a sacrifice bunt by Kassidy Hopper after she and North’s first baseman got tangled up at first.
It was still 1-0 when Mia Flores got the first two batters out in the fifth. She then walked No. 8 hitter Liliana Hertzog and No. 9 hitter Mia Pecore singled to bring up Devine.
Devine smashed the ball over the head of the right fielder and into the vast expanse of the North Fort Myers outfield, with the walls 250 feet from home plate. Devine, perhaps the fastest runner in the area, gave no thoughts to stopping and made it home to give North a 3-1 lead.
“I knew somebody had to come through and I wanted it to be me, so I stepped up and went with the pitch and hit it where she was pitching me,” Devine said. “Everyone stops at third base but I wasn’t stopping.”
The Tarpons had one last chance in the seventh. Flores tripled off North’s Kendell Wylie, Alex Vega walked and Joselin Abel bunted Flores home to make it 3-2.
Vega reached third base and after Jazz Jones walked, Amber Chumley lined a shot that was caught by second baseman Maddy Tejada to finally end it.
“We smashed the ball to end the game. If that ball was two feet higher we score three runs on that,” Anthony said. “Sometimes the breaks don’t go your way.”
Despite the loss, Charlotte (14-11) will still likely get an at-large bid on the strength of its schedule. Anthony said he would like to play the Red Knights again in regionals.
“I know my girls hope they get a chance to play North again. I can tell you that hope they get that team again,” Anthony said.
Tarpon baseball falls: Charlotte's Zach Schooley matched zeros and outlasted Fort Myers' heralded pitching prospect Zach Root on Wednesday, but the Green Wave pulled out a 1-0 win with a walkoff single in the eighth inning.
Root, an Eastern Carolina University commit who will likely hear his name called in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft, tossed five shutout innings of two-hit ball, walking three and fanning 12, but Schooley arguably outpitched him.
Schooley went seven innings, permitting just one hit and three walks while striking out six and turned a 0-0 ballgame over to the bullpen in the eighth.
Reliever Mason Henderson ran into trouble when he issued two walks to open the frame. Gavin Croke relieved Henderson and committed a throwing error that allowed the two runners to move up one base.
Charlotte countered by intentionally walking the next batter to load the bases and the gambit was on the verge of paying off after Croke coaxed a foul popup for one out and threw out a runner at home on a grounder back to the mound.
That brought Jacob D'Altrui to the plate, who squeezed a single into left field to bring home the game's lone run.
Charlotte, which lost to Fort Myers 16-2 on April 14, saw its season end at 10-12.
