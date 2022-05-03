ENGLEWOOD – The Lemon Bay and DeSoto County softball teams had to wait out a 75-minute rain and lightning delay prior to their District 3A-12 semifinal matchup Tuesday night.
Once the game started, it took the Manta Rays less than that amount of time to dispatch the Bulldogs, 10-0, in five innings.
Ella Kraszewski held DeSoto to just two hits while Lemon Bay totaled 13. The Mantas took advantage of three DeSoto errors as well.
"I'm all for efficiency, a game that takes one hour from the first pitch to the last pitch is always a nice thing," Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. "We got lucky on a few stumbles, but we hit the ball well and Ella and Maddie (Kinkade) did a great job pitching and catching today and the defense played great behind them."
After a scoreless first inning, the Mantas scored three times off DeSoto pitcher Kayli Rhoden in the second. Izzy Brickle led off with a double and scored on a throwing error by Bulldog third baseman Jessica Rodriguez. Taylor Jones drove in Kendell Bennett with a base hit, then Sydney Schlemper lined a single to right that got past outfielder Erin Jones for another error as Jones came around to score.
Despite not scoring in the third, Lemon Bay got enough runs to end the contest early by sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven times in the bottom of the fourth.
Jones got things started after getting hit by a pitch. Following a failed bunt attempt by Schlemper, Jones was caught in a rundown, but reached second safely when shortstop Emery Skinner couldn't handle the throw. Schlemper beat out an infield single as Jones went to third, and she came home on Mackenzie Vaughan's bunt single. Consecutive hits by Kinkade, Abby Matheny, and Haley Gulsby followed, then a sacrifice fly by Kraszewski made it 7-0. Brickle's single drove in Matheny with the eighth run, and Jones finished the rally with a two-run double.
Kraszewski retired the Bulldogs in order in the top of the fifth to end the game.
With the win, the Mantas (12-7) advanced to the district championship game Thursday night.
Lemon Bay had defeated the Bulldogs, 11-1, in its regular season finale last week.
Brickle said that made getting up for another game with DeSoto so quickly a bit of a challenge.
"It was a little hard because we didn't want to come in thinking we were going to win," the Mantas shortstop said. "So we had to just come in and play our game and not just expect to win again. We sat there for over an hour before the game waiting to play and that easily could have turned us around. We definitely took the initiative and played well."
Brickle led the Lemon Bay offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, scoring twice and driving in one. Jones was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and 3 RBIs. Kinkade and Schlemper also had two hits apiece for the Mantas.
"It's playoff time so you never know what's going to happen," Pinkham said. "This is where it's supposed to be fun, so it's win or go home. We had a lot of one run games in the beginning of the year. We've figured out how to score a few more runs since then, so hopefully we'll take some of them with us on Thursday."
