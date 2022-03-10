Port Charlotte Head Coach Morgan Coslor congratulates shortstop Mickey Coslor (12) after hitting a triple in the 2nd inning against Charlotte Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte shortstop Mickey Coslor (12) puts a late tag on Charlotte shortstop Jasmine Jones (10) as she steals during the 2nd inning Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte starting pitcher Mia Flores (5) warms up between innings while facing Port Charlotte Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Head Coach Morgan Coslor congratulates shortstop Mickey Coslor (12) after hitting a triple in the 2nd inning against Charlotte Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte starting pitcher Dava Hoffer (23) faces Charlotte Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte starting pitcher Dava Hoffer (23) faces Charlotte Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte right fielder Lela Evett (20) catches a foul ball for an out against Port Charlotte during the 1st inning Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte shortstop Mickey Coslor (12) puts a late tag on Charlotte shortstop Jasmine Jones (10) as she steals during the 2nd inning Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte starting pitcher Mia Flores (5) faces Port Charlotte during the 2nd inning Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte second baseman Kassidy Hopper (11) triples and drives in three runs during the 1st inning against Port Charlotte Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte starting pitcher Mia Flores, third from left, celebrates an out with her infielders Thursday against Port Charlotte at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY Tom O’Neill
Charlotte starting pitcher Mia Flores (5) faces Port Charlotte during the 2nd inning Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
PUNTA GORDA — Kassidy Hopper drove in three runs and scored twice, and Mia Flores pitched a two-hit shutout as the Charlotte High softball team got back to .500 on the season with a 10-0, five-inning win over Port Charlotte.
Hopper had a bases-loaded triple in a five-run first inning to blow the game open against the Pirates, who after a 2-0 start lost their fifth straight.
Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said after some uneven play early, the Tarpons had their best all-around game of the season, especially in the circle.
“Mia has been tremendous for us. She has pitched every pitch of every game this season and has really carried us,” Anthony said. “I know we didn’t get Port Charlotte’s best game tonight but we played clean for the first time all year. If we don’t make errors and we put the bat on the ball, we should be able to win.”
Flores allowed just two hits, no walks and struck out four, with just one runner reaching third when shortstop Mickey Coslor hit a third-inning triple.
“We did really well tonight,” Flores said. “We didn’t give up any errors or runs. We all did great and we came into it hyped because it is our rival.”
Things could not have started better for the Tarpons (3-3) in their final game before spring break. After getting the Pirates out in order in the first, Charlotte got its first five batters on base off Pirates starter Dava Hoffer, all of whom scored.
Faith Wharton drove in a run on an error before Hopper cleared the bases with a shot to the left-center field alley. She would score moments later on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
“We finally started putting hits together and we all had to wait on this pitcher, but our hitting is better as the season has gone on,” Hopper said, who started the season slow. “I took a long time off because I only play during season.”
Leadoff hitter Jasmine Jones, who scored twice and drove in a run, scored in the second, then had an RBI in a four-run third, helped out by four Pirate errors to make it 10-0.
Port Charlotte (2-5) got its other hit from Jaylin Pinedo. Coach Morgan Coslor said the team wasn’t able to do much.
“That first inning got us. I think we were a little nervous coming out, but we’ll keep working for games later in the season,” Coslor said. “We’ll see them again and it will be a tough matchup. We’ve played some great softball and we’re continuing to build.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.