Just as it seemed like the Venice softball team was the best of the area, all of that was thrown into question when Charlotte beat them, 5-4, in nine innings on Wednesday.
Either way you look at it, both the Indians and Tarpons will be formidable opponents for anyone this postseason — which began Monday with Lemon Bay and DeSoto County in district quarterfinal action and everyone else earning a bye.
For teams like North Port and Port Charlotte, winning a district title means going through local No. 1 seeds with loaded lineups in Venice and Punta Gorda, respectively.
Venice (20-4) is ranked No. 28 in FL, according to MaxPreps, and has an explosive offense that has allowed it to run-rule teams 13 times.
Ten players (at least 25 PAs) finished with a batting average higher than .320 for the Indians including senior team leaders Becka Mellor (.500 average, 24 R, 33 RBI, 4 HR) and Kayleigh Roper (.467 average, 26 R, 35 RBI, 10 HR).
Charlotte (16-7) is ranked No. 72 in FL and has nearly as deep a lineup with six players batting over .310, highlighted by freshmen Amber Chumley (.416 average, 21 R, 14 RBI) and Lexi Fitzgerald (.373 average, 18 R, 24 RBI) along with seniors Dylan Anthony (.391 average, 23 R, 27 RBI, 6 HR) and Savannah Jacobs (.371 average, 22 R, 13 RBI).
Here’s what a path to the district title will look like for each team:
No. 4 seed Port Charlotte at No. 1 seed Charlotte (7 p.m. Wednesday)
The Pirates earned a free trip to the district semifinals when Island Coast had to pull out of Monday’s scheduled district quarterfinal game due to COVID.
However, that doesn’t make the path to a district title all that much easier for Port Charlotte as it will have to face the red-hot Tarpons.
Charlotte won both head-to-head matchups between the teams in the regular season — 2-1 on March 5 and 15-0 on April 1.
No. 1 seed Venice
The Indians will host the winner of Lehigh (2-12) and Gulf Coast (9-10).
The Sharks already beat the Lightning, 13-6, but also lost to Charlotte, 9-1.
If the Indians can get past Gulf Coast they will host either Riverdale or North Port in the championship game.
No. 3 seed North Port
The Bobcats are one of only four teams to have beaten Venice this season, but have to get past the Raiders before they can think about the Indians.
Riverdale (16-9) has a dangerous offense led by McKenzie Wittenberg (.545 batting average) along with six other players hitting over .320.
No. 3 seed Lemon Bay
Lemon Bay won’t have much time to rest as it hits the road this evening to play at Parrish Community after pounding Gateway Charter, 16-1, in four innings on Monday night.
The Bulls went 12-9 this season and two of those wins came against the Mantas — a 7-3 win on Feb. 19 and a 10-0 run-rule win on April 6 — but Lemon Bay can’t be ruled out after it nearly beat Charlotte this past week and Monday’s run-rule win in the district quarterfinals.
No. 5 seed DeSoto County
The Bulldogs were eliminated in a 10-0 loss to Sebring in six innings on Monday night.
