The battle for a district title begins one month from now, and every softball team in our area looks to have a fighting chance.
Venice took its first loss this past week in ugly fashion, but has still proved itself to be the best team in our area – decisvely beating North Port, Charlotte, Lemon Bay, DeSoto County and Port Charlotte.
Still, that might not be enough as the Lady Indians will have to knock off Lakewood Ranch (No. 2 in FL, No. 21 in USA) to win its district.
North Port has been one of the best in our area, too, as it has a winning record against a brutally tough schedule. That won't ease up as the Lady Bobcats will have to get past Sarasota (10-4), Riverdale (9-3) and Lehigh (7-5) in the district tournament.
Life isn't any easier in Punta Gorda for the second-ranked Lady Tarpons, either.
Charlotte has four other winning teams -- Fort Myers (13-2), North Fort Myers (10-2), Dunbar (6-5) and Ida Baker (7-6) -- in its district.
Lemon Bay, currently riding a four-game winning streak, is on fire and could wind up being one of the favorites to win its district. The Lady Mantas just handled DeSoto County (8-6) this past week and lost by just one run to Bishop Verot (7-3). A test against Gateway Charter (9-1) this week should clarify where Lemon Bay ranks in its district.
Port Charlotte has been on a losing skid, but has also shown it can play with top teams. That could work out in a district that only includes two clear-cut contenders in Lake Wales (12-3) and Hardee (7-3).
Here's how those teams rank among our area:
1. Venice (12-1). It turns out the Lady Indians are mortal after all.
Venice’s flaws were exposed in a 15-3 loss to Sarasota this past week that wasn’t as bad as that score indicates thanks to a nine-run seventh inning from the Lady Sailors.
Still, the point remains that the Indians can be defeated.
One loss, however, is far from enough to knock Venice off its perch among these rankings.
Our area’s top team will have a couple of chances to rebound this week as it was scheduled (weather permitting) to play at Braden River on Monday night and will play host to DeSoto County tonight at 7.
2A. North Port (6-5). A 1-3 start had the Lady Bobcats near the bottom of these rankings, but they’ve played some of the area’s best softball since.
In that time, North Port has beaten Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Riverview, North Fort Myers and Cardinal Mooney. Its only two losses during that stretch are both one-run losses in extra innings — to North Fort Myers and Sarasota.
Jewelie Vanderkous has been at the heart of the turnaround.
The junior pitcher has thrown 74 of the team’s 79 innings with a 4-0 record, a 1.61 ERA and 90 strikeouts to just 22 walks.
At the plate, Vanderkous has been just as good with a team-leading .389 batting average, five doubles, one home run and 11 RBI.
Vanderkous and North Port will play Cardinal Mooney and Hardee this week as they try to lock down the No. 2 spot in these rankings by themselves.
2B. Charlotte (6-5). The Lady Tarpons have been around .500 all season, but have been competitive in every single game.
Charlotte has lost four games by one run or in extra innings as it has played some of the best teams in the state — like Lakewood Ranch and Venice — as close as anyone.
The only thing separating the Tarpons from the Bobcats right now is a game on March 7 that North Port won, 5-4.
There was another near win that slipped away this past week as Charlotte lost, 13-11, in eight innings to Barron Collier before downing Port Charlotte and Palmetto.
Charlotte should learn exactly where it stands this week as it plays Mariner and Riverview before traveling to Miami to play some top-ranked teams in the state this weekend.
4. Lemon Bay (7-5) — There aren't many teams hotter team than the Lady Mantas are right now.
Lemon Bay has gone 6-2 over its last eight games, with its two losses coming by one run each to Inspiration Academy and Cardinal Mooney.
The season has come down to the lineup for Lemon Bay.
The Mantas have scored at least 11 runs in six of their seven wins, including a 12-0 win over Ida Baker and an 11-3 win over DeSoto County this past week.
Lemon Bay will try to stay hot as it hosts Riverview tonight and is at Gateway Charter on Thursday night.
5. DeSoto County (8-5) — The record is still strong, but some recent results are troublesome for the Lady Bulldogs.
DeSoto County held on to beat Oasis and mercy-ruled Southeast this past week, but big losses to Venice and Lemon Bay have the Bulldogs plummeting in these rankings.
Fear not, Bulldogs fans, there’s still hope.
With a lineup that has five regulars hitting over .400, DeSoto County can win any night its bats heat up.
This week, the Bulldogs will be tested by three winning teams — Lake Placid, Venice and Hardee — as it tries to rise back up on this list.
6. Port Charlotte (3-10) — There’s no doubt the Lady Pirates are improving this season.
Four batters — Mickey Coslor (.475), Alexis Puga (.414), Dava Hoffer (.317) and Jaylin Pinedo (.282) — are hitting over .280.
Three of those same players — Hoffer, Puga and Pinedo — have given the team new pitching depth, too, as each has already logged at least 20 innings this season.
That hasn’t turned into many wins yet, but the signs are there, like Port Charlotte’s 7-6 extra-innings loss to Manatee this past week.
The Pirates will have two more chances at wins this week with a pair of road games — at Bayshore tonight and at Mariner on Wednesday.
