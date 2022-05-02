The playoffs have arrived for prep softball, and winning a district title won’t be easy for anyone in our area.
No team in the Sun Preps coverage region is ranked as the top seed in its district, and each has at least one behemoth to tangle with before it’s all said and done.
That means we’ll see all of our teams hit the road at least once this week — if they make it that far — playing in a matchup where they’re considered an underdog.
That won’t matter too much for some teams like Venice and Charlotte.
The top four teams in each region that don’t win district championships are awarded at-large bids to the regional playoffs.
That should make this week a little less stressful for the Lady Indians and Lady Tarpons, who are both ranked inside the top five teams in their respective regions with district foes ahead of them.
Everyone else, however, will be playing with their season on the line each night they take the diamond as a championship is the only way forward.
Here’s how it breaks down for our area teams this week:
Regional tickets punched
No. 2 seed Venice (No. 15 in FL, No. 3 in region)
Life was pretty good up until this past week for the Indians.
A fun mix of seniors and freshmen sparked a strong start that had the team undefeated until March 31 against Sarasota.
All of those wins will come in handy this week. Ranked as the No. 3 team in its region, Venice will make the regional playoffs no matter what happens.
However, some good momentum wouldn’t hurt either.
If Venice beats Riverview (7-16) tonight, it will travel to play at Lakewood Ranch (23-2, No. 2 in FL) on Thursday for the district final.
But don’t be fooled by the record, the Lady Rams are no pushover. It took extra innings for Venice to pull out a 3-2 win over Riverview on Feb. 24 — the only matchup this season between the teams.
No. 3 seed Charlotte (No. 90 in FL, No. 5 in region)
The Tarpons hovered around .500 for most of the season, but played a schedule that featured several of the top teams in the state.
Their reward is the No. 5 spot in the region and a trip to next week’s regional playoffs.
Part of the reason why Charlotte played such a tough schedule, though, is because their district is loaded with talent — including Fort Myers (No. 36 in FL) and North Fort Myers (No. 43 in FL).
After Charlotte-Dunbar couldn’t be completed last night due to rain and lightning, the Lady Tarpons still have to finish that game — at a date and time to be determined.
In the likelihood that Charlotte defeats Dunbar (2-15), it would then have to defeat both the Red Knights and likely the Green Wave to win the district.
On the edge
No. 2 seed North Port (No. 103 in FL, No. 8 in region)
A 1-3 start put the Lady Bobcats in a precarious position, but the team went 11-5 the rest of the way — finishing the regular season in the final seed for regionals.
However, that could all go out the window this week.
If one team ranked below North Port wins its district and the Bobcats don’t win theirs, they will be bumped out of the regional tournament.
It might not come down to that, though.
North Port opens with a home game against Riverdale tonight, and a win would send the Bobcats to Thursday’s district final — likely at Sarasota.
The Bobcats have not played the Raiders this season, and have lost twice to the Sailors in a pair of one-run games.
Must win to advance
No. 2 seed Lemon Bay (No. 203 in FL, No. 10 in region)
The Lady Mantas have had an up-and-down campaign, but have played well against district opponents.
Lemon Bay has handled DeSoto County— outscoring the Bulldogs, 22-4, in a pair of wins. It hasn’t just been against DeSoto, either, as the Mantas have also defeated Gateway Charter, 13-0. The lone district loss came in a 3-2 early-season matchup with Bishop Verot, the top seed.
First up will be a familiar foe as Lemon Bay hosts DeSoto County tonight in the district semifinals. If the Mantas win that game, they’ll have to win just one more — likely at Bishop Verot on Thursday night — to win the district.
No. 3 DeSoto County (No. 258 in FL, No. 12 in region)
The Lady Bulldogs started out with one of the area’s best record as they won eight of their first 12 games.
A midseason slide, however, has put them in a tough spot.
Needing to win its district to advance, DeSoto will have a tough matchup tonight against a Mantas team that it has allowed to score 11 runs twice already this season.
If they can pull off the upset, the Bulldogs would likely travel down to Bishop Verot for the district final on Thursday.
No. 4 Port Charlotte (No. 325 in FL, No. 13 in region)
A young Lady Pirates squad got better as the season wore on, but dug themselves a deep hole early — setting up a stretch of do-or-die games this week.
It started out easy enough with an 18-0 win over Booker in three innings on Monday night, but gets exponentially more challenging tonight.
Port Charlotte will travel up to Lake Wales (15-7) tonight to play the 49th-ranked team in the state. If the Pirates can pull off the upset, they’ll head over to Hardee on Thursday night in the district final.
