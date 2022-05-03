VENICE — It’s without a doubt that Micaela Hartman is one of the most talented pitchers on the roster for the Venice High softball team.
So why has the senior center fielder thrown just one inning this season? The Lady Indians haven’t needed her — yet.
Hosting Riverview in the district semifinals on Tuesday evening, Venice (19-2) opened with five-innings of no-hit softball from Layne Preece before turning to its senior hurlers — Hartman and Karsyn Rutherford — to close out a 6-0 win.
Venice will now advance to play Lakewood Ranch in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I understand why the coaches did it. I’ve been more of a necessity in the outfield,” Hartman said of staying exclusively in center field this season. “Layne has held it down all year. She’s done a great job, and I didn’t need to pitch all year.
“I think it’s smart to start pitching me now, when I might be needed against Lakewood Ranch.”
After finishing among the top two in innings across each of the last three seasons, Hartman had no qualms about ceding her role to a talented sophomore.
The move has worked out better than anyone could have expected.
Preece has emerged as the team’s ace this season as she has gone 13-2 with 97 strikeouts in a team-high 75 innings.
Starting the playoff opener against the Rams, she looked every bit of the part — permitting just one baserunner via a walk and no hard contact through her five innings.
“We’re going to Layne to start most of the time because she can handle the pressure now, and she’s been unreal,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “It makes us a lot better in the outfield. We were returning Hartman and Hailee Walter, and that’s pretty much it in the outfield.
“Laynie has grown up. Once she got settled in, it’s changed how we play defense.”
With Preece in the circle, Hartman, Rutherford, Rai Smith and Walter have fortified Venice’s outfield while allowing those players to stay focused at the plate.
When the sophomore right-hander is shutting down opposing lineups like she did on Tuesday night, it has made the Indians one of the toughest teams to beat in Southwest Florida.
While that combination led to no hits, no errors and no runs through five-plus innings against Riverview, the offense did its part to help Venice pull away.
After stranding Rai Smith on third in the first inning, the Indians didn’t waste their opportunity in the second. Singles by Bri Weimer and Rutherford and a walk by Kenna Tippman loaded the bases — setting up a two-run single by Smith to take the lead.
Though a 30-minute lightning delay interrupted the third inning, Venice picked up right where it left off when play resumed.
The Indians opened with a squeeze bunt by Rutherford to score KK Smith as they pushed their lead to 3-0.
Two innings later, they put the Rams away — scoring a pair of runs on a single by Hartman and another on an RBI walk from Weimer for a 6-0 lead.
Constantino turned to Hartman for the sixth. Despite hitting the first batter she faced, the senior right-hander flashed high velocity and good command as she escaped the inning unscathed.
“Right now when we need to go to someone to win us a game, it’s going to be Laynie,” Constantino said. “Maybe on Thursday night we go Layne an inning, Karsyn an inning, Hartman an inning, Layne an inning. We’ve done it before and won up there.
“I’m not saying that’s how it will go, but you never know.”
