NORTH PORT – Last week, the Lemon Bay softball team was supposed to play a preseason game. However, because of illness, injury and even a car accident, the game was cancelled because they didn’t have enough players.
That made the Manta Rays’ season-opening 7-0 loss to Inspiration Academy of Bradenton on Wednesday their de facto preseason game and got them ready to go against North Port on Thursday night.
Mattie Couture and Grace Wear drove in three runs and pitcher Mackenzie Vaughan had three hits and scored twice while striking out eight as Lemon Bay won in a 15-5 rout that ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Both teams moved to 1-1 on the season.
“Last night felt preseason-like, so we gave the kids a couple challenges and I’m glad how they responded. It was a much better team effort,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “We really needed that going into next week.”
The Manta Rays scored two in the first on a bases-loaded walk to Vaughan and an error by the third baseman off the bat of Zoey Mills.
North Port got a run back in the second on a wild pitch, but Couture was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Wear hit into a fielder’s choice to make it 4-1.
Lemon Bay turned the game into a rout when it scored 11 runs in the fourth inning. In all, 16 batters came to the plate, bashing eight hits and taking advantage of three Bobcat errors in chasing Jewelle Vanderkous from the game.
Couture, the Mantas’ No. 8 hitter, singled home two while the next hitter, Wear, lashed a two-run triple to highlight the inning.
Abby Matheny, who scored three runs, also drove in two with a double before Vaughan added another who a double of her own.
North Port scored four in the fifth and came close to extending the game another inning. However, a pop-up to the catcher ended the game.
Taylor Jones had two hits and also scored three times along with Madison Kinkade. Cailline Kelly scored twice for North Port and added two hits.
North Port coach Chelsea Lowy saw her young team stumbled badly following a convincing opening night win on Wednesday.
“Lemon Bay came prepared so give them credit. They put the ball in play and we didn’t do our job defensively. This is a young team, this is a learning experience for us, and we’re going to regroup and come back next week,” Lowy said.
