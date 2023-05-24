CLERMONT – The post-game meeting in shallow right field was a short one. There were some tears, but not many. There were some smiles – not many, but perhaps more smiles than tears.
Lemon Bay knew what it had accomplished during its 2023 season and no loss in the Class 4A state semifinals was going to take that away from the Mantas.
Lake Wales ended Lemon Bay’s historic run with a 5-0 victory at Clearmont’s Legends Way complex. An early nitpick by an umpire and outstanding defensive effort paved the Highlanders’ way.
“I’m very proud of them,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “We had (eight) new kids, so to find what they found and it’s not too often this late in the year that you still like every single one of them.
“That’s a testament a testament to them,” Pinkham continued with a smile. “They’re a great group of kids.”
The Mantas’ mettle was tested early on.
Senior pitcher Zoey Mills, who had fanned 27 batters in her previous two games, found herself thrown off-balance at the start when the home plate umpire called her for several illegal pitches.
It was an occurrence of unfamiliarity on the part of the umpire crew and the teams on the field that can happen at this late point in the season. Mills’ motion was in the same manner she had pitched all season, but the umpire saw it differently.
“They were calling an illegal pitch for bringing her hands together too fast,” Pinkham said. “There wasn’t a pause, but they weren’t explaining it well because she doesn’t actually put her hands all the way together.”
Compounding the issue was the way the umpires tried to explain the infraction, which Pinkham said was confusing in light of the fact Lake Wales pitcher was doing almost the same thing.
“Her ball is still on the hip, similar to what their pitcher does, too,” Pinkham said. "They couldn’t get clarification on what it was. It’s just frustrating because that part of it takes the player out of the game.”
One illegal pitch led to a walk and eventually, Mills found herself in a bases loaded situation with no one out.
In all, Mills was called for four illegal pitches, but in the same way she had escaped similar jams throughout Lemon Bay’s postseason run, she rallied. A groundout scored a run, but Mills collected a strikeout and a fly out to get out of the inning with just one run allowed.
“It was really frustrating,” Mills said. “Mentally, it probably affected me a lot because I wasn’t right after that.”
Lake Wales (20-11) continued to nibble away at Mills, stringing together hits and pushing across runs here and there while Highlanders starter Anna Conroy leaned heavily into her defense to keep Lemon Bay off the basepaths.
Shortstop Zamya McBurrows speared Mackenzie Vaughan’s well-struck line drive to the hole for the final out of the first inning for the first of several solid defensive plays. Throughout the game, Lemon Bay would be afflicted by hard-luck connections that went directly at a defender instead of finding a hole.
Ultimately, Lemon Bay would manage just three baserunners – Nyah Carson’s double and walks by Mattie Couture and Taylor Jones.
Pinkham lauded the Lake Wales defense.
“We’ve been preaching to them all year that if you want to get somewhere, you’ve got to be able to take away hits,” she said. “And they did. We had some good-hit balls. We kept trying to hit it where they ain’t, but we couldn’t get it there.”
The Mantas turned in some solid defensive play, as well. Catcher Madison Kinkade picked off two runners and gathered in a tough foul pop-up, while Jones cleaned up several hard-hit balls at third base. Left fielder Lauren Wise made a tough grab on a line drive that was headed to the wall and Carson, at first base, stretched out for several off-target throws.
Lemon Bay’s season ends at 17-8, but the team will be hanging a banner after winning the Region 4A-3 title on Saturday at Robinson. This Mantas team went deeper than any team before it and that’s what Lemon Bay’s three seniors – Mills, Kinkade and Baylee Goff – will take away from the 2023 season.
“It means a lot because it’s the first time ever being here,” Mills said. “Despite everything we’ve been through, we made it here.”
Pinkham said the experience gained on this trip should prove invaluable to the large group of returning Mantas.
“Actually I think some of the younger ones handled it better than I though they would,” Pinkham said. “I thought there would be more nerves but they were pretty comfortable, so that’s great going forward.”
