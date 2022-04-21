ENGLEWOOD – All good things must come to an end, and that was the case with Lemon Bay’s softball winning streak Thursday night.
The Mariner Tritons pounded out 16 hits and defeated the Manta Rays, 16-5, to end Lemon Bay’s run at seven games.
It was a night that was best forgotten, according to Mantas coach Kim Pinkham.
“There’s no excuses to be made this far into the season,” Pinkham said. “We had to cancel a whole week and that was tough, but this is a great group of kids. There are 11 of them who will play hard for each other. But that was about as off as you could possibly be. So if that’s the worst that it is, I’m okay with that. We’re going to turn the page and keep going.”
There was an inkling that things might not go the Mantas way in the top of the first inning as the first two batters singled and moved up on a sacrifice bunt. Laila Jones scored on a wild pitch and Mia Standard followed with a sacrifice fly.
Lemon Bay came back in the bottom of the first with a leadoff double by Haley Gulsby and an RBI single from Ella Kraszewski. But with the bases loaded, Taylor Jones hit into a double play to end the threat.
The Tritons (10-11) broke it open in the top of the third and chased starter Mackenzie Vaughan. Kraszewski came in to pitch after the first two runners reached, but couldn’t stem the tide. Katie Campbell capped off a six-run rally with a grand slam to make it 8-1.
But Lemon Bay battled back with four runs in the bottom of the third. The Mantas loaded the bases again as Madison Kinkade and Kraszewski singled and Abby Matheny reached on an error. Isabelle Brickle then cleared the bases with a triple and came home on a base hit by Jones.
That cut the deficit to 8-5, but Lemon Bay would not score again off reliever Crimson Lawrence. The Tritons added single runs in the fifth and sixth and finished the evening with six more runs in the seventh.
The Mantas finished with eight hits on the night, two apiece by Kraszewski and Brickle.
“You could see from the beginning we were just not ready to go,” Pinkham said. “So we’re going to be ready to go next week. We’ve got three games to get ready for districts.”
Lemon Bay, now 10-6, will play host to Inspiration Academy on Monday night.
