TAMPA – Did that really just happen?
Lemon Bay’s softball team won its first-ever region championship on Saturday, outlasting Robinson, 1-0, in 10 innings.
Manta Rays senior Zoey Mills outlasted Robinson ace Kohana Pousson in the circle and box, tossing the complete game shutout while denting Pousson for a run-scoring double in the top of the 10th.
Mills also outlasted her own foot.
In the bottom of the fourth, Mills had two strikes on Robinson leadoff hitter Morgan Mason when she felt something wrong. Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham and the Manta infielders converged on the circle.
“She said she ripped a blister open and there was going to be blood everywhere,” Pinkham said. “I told her I’d buy her new socks. We’ll buy her new socks.”
Mills walked around a bit, then settled back in … and fired seven consecutive strikes to strike out the side.
“It was gutsy,” Pinkham said. “She kept fighting. She was out of gas, but she kept going.”
To that point, Mills and Pousson had cast a large shadow over the game with their dueling performances. Going forward, Pousson kept firing seeds while Mills labored through jams.
Yet every time Robinson put a runner on base, it seemed to bring out the best in Mills. Robinson got its leadoff batter on base in the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings to no avail. Mills’ most-harrowing frame was the bottom of the seventh when the swirling wind wreaked havoc on Pousson’s sky-high infield popup to open the inning. The ball fell to the ground and Pousson reached second as Lemon Bay tracked it down.
The Mantas opted for an intentional walk to put a force-out in play. Robinson’s Kaylin Merritt then dropped a bunt in front of Mantas third baseman Taylor Jones – who had been the one betrayed by the popup in the wind – who spun around and nailed the runner advancing to third.
A second sacrifice bunt attempt was successful in moving two Robinson runners into scoring position, but Mills slammed the door with a strikeout.
And so it went – Robinson put ducks on the pond while Mills and the Mantas defense mowed them down.
Still, Pousson continued to deal, carrying a no-hitter into the 10th inning, where Mantas leadoff hitter Mackenzie Vaughan finally broke the hex with a crisp single to left field.
Pousson regrouped and got the next two batters, bringing Mills to the plate. Facing a 1-1 count, Mills roped a line drive to the wall in right center field, allowing Vaughan to race around the bases for the game’s only run.
“I was just trying to make contact with the ball,” Mills said, adding that Pousson had been difficult to square up.
“She could locate really well and she had a really good spin,” Mills added.
With her self-generated lead in hand, perhaps it was anti-climactic what Mills did next in finally retiring Robinson 1-2-3 for the first time since the blisterpocalypse.
“(That performance) from a kid that came in at the beginning of the season never having thrown a seven-inning game – that was our challenge to her: We need you to go all seven,” Pinkham said. “That took time and the more she just kept believing in herself, she just kept going and yeah, she’s been outstanding for us. ”
In the end, Mills worked around three hits, four walks and a couple of errors, striking out 12 in getting the win. In defeat, Pousson allowed just the two 10th-inning hits and an earlier walk while fanning 17 Mantas.
Fittingly, the game’s final out was a comebacker to Mills, who threw it to first baseman Nyah Carson, then turned to receive a charging Madison Kinkade and the rest of her teammates for a celebration in the circle.
The victory was a breakthrough for the Mantas. Pinkham has been the program’s most successful coach, guiding Lemon Bay to regional play in 10 of the past 12 seasons. Four previous times, Lemon Bay reached the regional finals only to fall short of the state Final Four.
They will return to practice Monday with a trip to Clermont for the Class 4A state semifinals waiting for them on Wednesday. There, they will face battle-tested Lake Wales, the No. 3 team in Class 4A that knocked off No. 2 Eustis in the regional semifinals and No. 1 Lake Region for the Region 4A-2 championship.
The Cinderella Mantas entered region play ranked No. 28 in Class 4A.
“We had a group that really wanted to win,” Pinkham said.
Losing the district championship to Hardee seemed to light a fire in Lemon Bay. The Mantas promptly upset the Wildcats in the Region 4A-3 quarterfinals to begin their run.
“The older ones really wanted to win that district championship,” Pinkham said. “As a team, they weren’t quite there. It was a good game, but it wasn’t quite them. They have been coming together and they’ve practiced their butts off where normally this time of year it’s hard to get them to focus.”
Pinkham credited seniors – such as Mills – for sparking that post-district reset.
“I mean, the seniors haven’t been in school for two weeks and they’re the first ones there at practice, ready to go,” Pinkham said. “They’ve been leaders, by all means, just ready to win, and it’s exciting.”
Now all Pinkham needs to do before Monday is make a quick trip to Wal-Mart. When asked if she was holding Pinkham to her offer to buy socks, Mills was quick in reply.
“Uh, yeah,” she said with a laugh. “Probably.”
