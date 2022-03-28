Nothing is set in stone, but the teams on both extremes of this weekly rankings list can probably be written in pen, at the least.
Venice, still undefeated through 11 games, has looked beatable at times, but that might make the record even more impressive. The Lady Indians have a pair of starting pitchers with sub-1.00 ERAs and four regulars hitting near .300 or better — giving little reason to suspect they will stumble.
Port Charlotte, ranked last, has played better than it has in years, but has run into a competitive schedule coupled with some close losses.
It’s hard to see either of these teams moving much, if at all, but the area’s other four squads are hard to suss out.
Charlotte and North Port have both nearly beaten Venice, and the Bobcats have also beaten the Tarpons in a close game.
DeSoto County has already split games with the Pirates, but hasn’t played any other locals.
Lemon Bay has lost to Venice, 10-0, but has gone 4-4 against the rest of its schedule.
And even Port Charlotte has already defeated both the Bulldogs and Bobcats while also losing in mercy-rule fashion to Venice and Charlotte.
Here’s how the area rankings shake out (for now):
1. Venice (11-0): What more can you say about the undefeated Lady Indians?
They’ve won at home and on the road. They’ve won against top-tier competition, and against clearly lesser teams. They’ve won by mercy-rule and they’ve won in extra innings, too.
Even if Venice had taken a loss by this point, the team would still be firmly entrenched at the top of our weekly power rankings.
Much of Venice’s dominance has started in the pitcher’s circle as starters Layne Preece and Karsyn Rutherford have combined to allow just eight earned runs across 66 innings so far this season. The duo has also combined to strike out 72 batters while walking just 13 — a strong sign that the performance is far from a fluke.
This past week, Venice went 3-0 against Lake Placid, Braden River and Charlotte as Indians pitching allowed four runs all week.
This week, the Indians will play at DeSoto County on Tuesday before hosting Sarasota and Port Charlotte back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.
2. Charlotte (4-4): The Lady Tarpons could be No. 1 on this list if not for three one-run losses.
Charlotte has played a difficult schedule, and has come up heartbreakingly short in a few of those contests — like an extra-innings 7-6 loss to Lakewood Ranch, a 5-4 loss to North Port and this past week’s 4-3 loss to Venice.
The Mustangs and Indians both entered this week ranked inside the state’s top 10 teams, according to MaxPreps, and there’s no doubt the Tarpons have what it takes to beat teams like these on any given night.
Until it happens, however, it will be hard to fully believe in the potential.
The Tarpons still have opportunities to change the narrative, with games against West Broward (No. 25 in FL), Park Vista (No. 23 in FL) and Fort Myers (No. 21 in FL), along with rematches against Lakewood Ranch and Venice.
This week, Charlotte will play a three-game slate against Barron Collier on Monday, Port Charlotte on Tuesday and Palmetto on Friday.
3. North Port (4-5): The age-old adage doesn’t apply to the Lady Bobcats: The numbers do lie.
North Port’s record is identical to Lemon Bay’s and it has won just one more game than Port Charlotte, but make no mistake, the Bobcats are plenty dangerous.
Like Charlotte, North Port has taken one-run losses to the Pirates, Venice (extra innings), North Fort Myers (extra innings) and Sarasota (extra innings). Port Charlotte excluded, those three teams own a combined record of 26-5.
Flip half of those losses into wins, and the Bobcats have a case to jump the Tarpons for No. 2 on this list.
In a light week, North Port will have a chance to avenge its extra innings loss to the Red Knights before traveling to play at Cardinal Mooney.
4. DeSoto County (6-3): Win or lose, the Lady Bulldogs are going to be interesting.
DeSoto County has the second-best record in our area, but the results have been all over the place. The Bulldogs have scored at least 15 runs in five games — and even lost one of them — but have also allowed their opponent to score at least 10 runs in its only three losses to Port Charlotte, Hardee and Lake Placid.
As long as the Bulldogs keep scoring, however, they should be competitive in most games.
There are a few reasons to suspect the offense will continue to hit, like a group of five players hitting over .500, including Emery Skinner and Hailey David, who are both hitting over .700 so far.
This week’s four-game slate against Oasis (8-1), Venice (11-0), Southeast (4-2) and Lemon Bay (4-5) should show just how good that lineup really is.
5. Lemon Bay (4-5): It’s tough to figure out where to rank the Lady Mantas.
Another victim of one-run losses, Lemon Bay has lost by one to Riverview, Bishop Verot, Cardinal Mooney and Inspiration Academy.
While some of those losses are to high quality competition like Riverview and Bishop Verot, dropping games to the Cougars (3-5) and Inspiration Academy (5-7) only muddles the picture.
The wins provide plenty of hope, however.
Lemon Bay has scored at least 14 runs in all four of its victories and is capable of beating just about anyone with that level of offensive production.
This week, the Mantas will play Bonita Springs, Ida Baker and DeSoto County as they look to climb above the .500 mark.
6. Port Charlotte (3-8): A year or two from now, people might wonder where the Lady Pirates’ breakout started.
The makings of a winning team are already there.
Port Charlotte has undergone a youth movement that includes talented freshmen Dava Hoffer and Jaylin Pinedo along with sophomores Gia Greaves and Alexis Puga.
Add in the return of ’23 seniors Mickey Coslor and Lily MacGregor, and it’s not hard to see how Port Charlotte could soar up this list next year.
The results haven’t started to come quite yet, however.
The Pirates took a couple of hard losses, 3-2, to North Port and 9-6 to Gulf Coast this past week along with a 7-2 loss to Hardee.
Breaking out of that slump won’t get any easier next week with games against Charlotte, Manatee and Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.