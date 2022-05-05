BRADENTON — Even before the season began, the Venice High softball team knew it would have its hands full with Lakewood Ranch in its district.
That made the goal simple: Win as many games as possible, and give yourself two chances to knock off the Lady Mustangs — once in districts, then again in regionals.
Round 1 didn’t finish in Venice’s favor on Thursday night against the No. 1 ranked team in the state.
Lakewood Ranch pitcher Ella Dodge edged out Venice starter Layne Preece in a pitchers' duel on the way to a 1-0 win and a district championship for the Mustangs.
Afterwards, Venice didn’t waste much energy lamenting the loss.
“What I’ve found out about these guys is they bring it on the most meaningful nights,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said of his team. “What more do you want out of this team? A team that returned three starters to be here playing (Lakewood Ranch)?
“This is one of the best hitting teams, and we stifled them.”
Venice (19-3) had an answer for just about everything Lakewood Ranch threw at them, except for Dodge.
The sophomore right-hander was every bit as dominant as advertised as she mowed through the Indians lineup — striking out 10 and permitting two baserunners all game in a complete-game shutout.
“I told them, ‘To win tonight we are going to need six or seven baserunners,’” Constantino said. “We came up a little short. ...
“It’s how it’s supposed to be when you have the two best pitchers in the area.”
Though Constantino hinted at the possibility of throwing as many as three different pitchers — Preece, Karsyn Rutherford and Micaela Hartman — his sophomore right-hander was simply too good to remove from the game.
“I knew they had a good young pitcher,” Mustangs coach T.J. Goelz said. “That kid did a really nice job. I don’t know if we’ve been held to one run except for the game we were shut out. I tip my hat to that kid.
“We had a lot of mishit balls. We had some hard-hit balls, too, but she spread them out real nice and she didn’t walk us. We had to earn it, and the difference was one timely, two-out hit.”
Preece worked around Mustangs hits in the first, third and fifth innings, but got bit by a two-out RBI single in the second inning.
Ella Coiner led off the inning with a single to centerfield, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, setting up Amanda Lee for the game-deciding hit.
The run didn’t seem to rattle Preece, however, as the sophomore ran into trouble just once more — when she allowed back-to-back singles with one out in the fifth inning — and Constantino didn’t even bother to warm up a reliever.
The Indians couldn’t muster much of a comeback effort at the plate.
Aside from Hartman (2-for-3 with singles in the first and fourth innings), no Venice batter reached base, and Hartman never made it past first base.
Down to their final three outs in the seventh, Hartman and Bri Weimer each placed well-hit shots deep into right-center field, but both were tracked down near the warning track, extinguishing Venice’s last chance for a rally.
Venice, ranked No. 3 in its region, will move on to the regional playoffs next week, against an opponent to be determined.
The possibility of facing Lakewood Ranch again in regionals is an idea that hasn’t escaped the Indians.
“When we started the season, we sat and had a team meeting and said, ‘Here’s our goal, girls: Have the very best record we can have,” Constantino remembered telling his team. “Finish second or third, hopefully play at home, and get a chance for the district championship at Lakewood Ranch. We have to win as many games as possible knowing we probably don’t win the district championship — that’s how good they are — then we get another chance to beat them.’
“You only have to beat them once, and it’s not tonight, it’s the next one. This game was us finding out what we have to do to beat them. We have to put the bat on the ball. That’s it.”
Mantas fall at Verot: In Fort Myers, Lemon Bay nearly rallied from a four-run deficit, but fell just short, 4-3 in a District 3A-12 semifinal.
The Mantas outhit the Vikings 9-4 but found themselves having to rally after Bishop Verot dinged Ella Kraszewski for four runs in the fifth inning.
Kraszewski got some a run back herself with an RBI double to get Lemon Bay on the board in the sixth. She came around to score on Kendell Bennett’s two-run double, but that would be all the scoring Lemon Bay would muster.
With the defeat, Lemon Bay ends its season at 12-8.
