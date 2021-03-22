Most area softball teams haven’t even played 10 games yet, it’s already shaping up to be a memorable season — with the district tournament just a month away.
Venice started out 2-2 as it showed some rust, but quickly shook that off as it’s won six straight games in dominating fashion. The Lady Indians have outscored teams, 79-15, over that stretch.
North Port senior pitcher Taylor Roche has already set and broken her own school record for single-game strikeouts multiple times — striking out 15 Indians in the season-opener, and following that up with 17- and a 16-strikeout games.
There have been some impressive performances from some underclassmen as well.
Port Charlotte sophomore Mickey Coslor has hit .609 with seven runs through nine games, as she’s led the Pirates offense.
Meanwhile in Punta Gorda, four young hitters have led the Tarpons to a winning record.
Sophomore Faith Wharton (.500) and freshmen Amber Chumbley (.389), Mia Flores (.364) and Lexi Fitzgerald (.286) have sparked the offense.
Wins have been hard to come by for teams like Lemon Bay and DeSoto County, but they’ve had their moments, too — such as the Mantas’ 35-24 win over Mariner and the Bulldogs’ three games of scoring 20-plus runs.
With the season halfway over, let’s further examine each team:
Venice (8-2)
Season to date: Venice has turned a 2-2 start into an area-best record thanks to an offense that has averaged 9.8 runs per game and steady pitching from Karsyn Rutherford.
The junior left-hander has already pitched an area-high 54 2/3 innings, going 6-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 42 strikeouts to 16 walks.
Game of the year: A 19-2 win over Port Charlotte on senior night (March 12) in which three seniors homered.
Midseason MVP: This award could go to Rutherford, Becka Mellor (.459 average, two homers) or Kayleigh Roper — but we’ll give it to Roper, who has hit a scorching .485 with seven doubles, four homers, 12 runs and 14 RBI over 10 games while striking out just twice and committing two errors in the field.
Charlotte (4-3)
Season to date: The Tarpons’ record doesn’t really tell the story of their seven-game season so far. If not for playing Lakewood Ranch — the nation’s No. 3 team — twice already, the record could look much different.
Couple that with a 1-0 loss to Riverview in which freshman Mia Flores allowed just three hits, and the rest of the season looks promising for Charlotte.
Game of the year: A 12-1 win over Palmetto Ridge (5-3) on March 3. Charlotte showed what it’s capable of in this game as 10 Tarpons recorded a hit and Laci Hendrickson and Dylan Anthony combined to allow one run over five innings.
Midseason MVP: Mia Flores. There have been a few young players to impress already, but none so more than Flores. The freshman is second on the team with a .364 batting average and is coming off stellar pitching performance against the Rams — allowing one run on three hits.
North Port (4-4)
Season to date: The Bobcats have excelled when their ace, Taylor Roche, is in the circle. The senior has struck out 59 hitters through four starts this season and North Port is 4-1 with her in the lineup.
Game of the year: The season-opening 2-0 win over Venice (Feb. 15). This could be nearly any game that Roche pitches, but this one, a complete-game 15-strikeout shutout against the area’s best team — so far — tops the list.
Midseason MVP: Roche. She already got off to a record-breaking start to the year and has only gotten better since then — shutting out area teams like Venice, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay.
Port Charlotte (3-6)
Season to date: The Pirates have struggled to hold opponents’ scoring totals down — allowing at least 13 runs on four occasions — but have had moments of excellence on offense with three players batting over .400.
If young pitchers, like freshmen Gia Greaves and Alexis Puga, can improve, Port Charlotte could quickly turn into a contending team.
Game of the year: A 4-0 win over DeSoto County on March 8 in which senior pitcher Breanna Beck threw a seven-inning complete game shutout — allowing four hits and striking out two.
Midseason MVP: Mickey Coslor. The middle infielder leads her district with a .609 batting average and leads the Pirates in at-bats (23), runs (7), hits (14) and triples (2) while also playing error-free defense.
Lemon Bay (2-9)
Season to date: The Lady Mantas opened the year on an 0-6 slide, but have turned it around since — beating Mariner and DeSoto County over the next five games.
Errors and pitching depth have been an issue for a young Lemon Bay team that has flashed its potential at times.
Game of the year: A 35-24 win over Mariner. Lemon Bay actually trailed, 15-6, at one point, and came back from a deficit three times before finally winning a game that included a combined 41 hits and six homers.
Midseason MVP: Ella Kraszewski. The junior has thrown a team-high 39 innings for the Mantas while also hitting .375 at the plate with three doubles, a home run, seven runs scored and 10 RBI.
DeSoto County (3-6)
Season to date: The Lady Bulldogs have beaten up on lesser teams — pounding Dunbar (2-4), 21-2, Avon Park (0-6), 21-0, and Bayshore (1-3), 24-1.
However, they’ve gone 0-6 against everyone else. It isn’t all bad news for DeSoto County, though, as some losses — like a 12-10 loss to Lake Placid, a 5-4 loss to Fort Meade and a 6-5 loss to Mulberry — have come down to the last at-bats.
There’s still time for the Bulldogs to find their rhythm.
Game of the year: A 21-0 win over Avon Park in which the Bulldogs’ pitching not only shut out the Red Devils, but the offense also found a way to score 21 times before the fourth inning.
Midseason MVP: The Bulldogs. Since DeSoto County softball does not post team statistics, The Daily Sun elected to honor the entire team.
This article was written before the conclusion of Monday night’s softball action.
