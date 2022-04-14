PUNTA GORDA – Amber Chumley came in to pitch in the fifth inning for the Charlotte High School softball team.
It did not go well.
However, she more than made up for it in the bottom of the fifth, clearing the bases with a three-run triple to vault the Tarpons to a 7-5 victory over Fort Myers on Thursday in a District 5A-13 contest.
The Green Wave scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead, only to have Charlotte score five in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-4 lead.
It was a lead Charlotte would not relinquish as Mia Flores, who returned to the circle after exiting with two on in the fifth, was able to hold off Fort Myers thanks to some great defense by Kassidy Hopper, who made a big out that saved a run in the seventh and kept the tying run from reaching base.
“We put the barrel on the ball the first couple innings and we felt it was a matter of time before they started dropping,” Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said. “Pitching and defense kept us close and we felt we would eventually score some runs and we did.”
Charlotte (11-8) took a 2-0 lead in the third. After Lela Evett and Jasmine Jones singled, Hopper doubled home Evett. Lexi Fitzgerald drove in Jones on a sacrifice fly.
In the wild fifth inning, Reece Harris and Tegan Webb singled for Fort Myers (14-7). Chumley came on in relief and after a wild pitch, Emma Ludlam and Julia Knowler hit sacrifice flies to tie the game.
Sage Rodmyre doubled, Alexa Bent drove her home with an RBI single and Haley Morales doubled in another run to make it 4-2.
Charlotte’s turn. Jones and Hopper walked then Fitzgerald singled to load the bases against Kylee Vagle. Bent came in and allowed an RBI single to Faith Wharton before Chumley blasted one to the wall in right center to score everyone and return Charlotte to the lead.
“I’m usually put in tough situations, but I wasn’t on tonight. Mia had my back and she came in to finish it,” Chumley said, who got the win in relief. “I knew I needed a base hit just to score a run, and I just got a hold of one.”
Flores would later drive home Chumley to make it 7-4 before returning to the circle. Rodmyer had an RBI double in the seventh to make it 7-5, but Charlotte held on.
Webb had three hits for Fort Myers, while Knowler and Rodmyer had two. Jones had two runs and Flores had two hits for the Tarpons and got the save in a game she started.
Fort Myers coach Dan Mills said it was a shame after taking control of the game in the top of the fifth, only to give it back moments later.
“You let runners get on base early in the inning and it leads to big innings. Charlotte has great hitters in the lineup, the bottom of the order did their job to set up the top,” Mills said.
