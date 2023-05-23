Lemon Bay softball’s magic carpet ride pulls into its final destination Wednesday as the Manta Rays face Lake Wales in a Class 4A state semifinal.
Wednesday’s game is slated for an 11 a.m. start at Legends Way Fields. A victory will mean a 4 p.m. date on Thursday with the winner of the Wakulla-Key West semifinal for the state title.
Here’s a closer look at where Lemon Bay has been and where it’s headed:
ROAD TO CLERMONT
The Mantas’ run to the state’s Final Four has been a wild one, beginning with a 4-3 revenge win at Hardee in the regional quarterfinals. The Wildcats ended the Mantas’ district title dreams the week before.
The Mantas’ upset win over the No. 2 seed Wildcats was just one of many in the wacky and wild Region 4A-3 bracket. While Lemon Bay pulled the upset at Hardee, No. 6 Cypress Lake was doing the same against No. 3 Clearwater and No. 5 Robinson was dispatching No. 4 Bonita Springs.
Lemon Bay’s next trick was a thrilling, 1-0, victory at Cypress Lake that was made possible by Zoey Mills’ strong pitching and the Panthers’ sloppy fielding. In a scoreless game, Lemon Bay was down to its final out two consecutive errors put runners on first and second for Mills, whose subsequent hard grounder chewed up Cypress Lake’s second baseman and allowed the winning run to score.
Mills then shut the door in the bottom of the frame with help from catcher Madison Kinkade, who recorded the final out by gunning down a would-be Panther base-stealer.
While Lemon Bay was recording its second consecutive upset win, Robinson was doing the same at LaBelle. The Knights waited out a lengthy lightning delay, then dispatched the top-seeded Cowgirls to set up Saturday’s regional final in Tampa.
In true sequel fashion this past Saturday, Mills practically duplicated her performance at Cypress Lake, tacking on an additional three innings of work and driving in the game’s only run with a double in the top of the 10th inning to clinch Lemon Bay’s first-ever region title.
In 24 innings of work, Mills permitted 11 hits and nine walks while striking out 37. The only three runs she has allowed – all against Hardee – were unearned.
What makes Lemon Bay’s run especially surprising is the fact the Mantas mustered just four hits total in their wins against Cypress Lake and Robinson. In fact, the Mantas were being no-hit entering the 10th inning of Saturday’s game and had gone 12 innings without a hit.
WHAT’S ON DECK
The Mantas are a textbook Cinderella team. Lemon Bay entered regional play ranked No. 207 in the state and No. 28 in Class 4A. The surviving teams at Wednesday’s Final Four are all inside Class 4A’s top 10. Wakulla is ranked No. 7, Key West is No. 5 and Lake Wales is No. 3.
More impressive in Lake Wales’ instance is the path the Highlanders navigated to Wednesday’s semifinal against the Mantas. On its way through the Region 4A-2 bracket, Lake Wales knocked off Class 4A’s top two teams – Eustis in the semifinals and top-ranked Lake Region in the regional finals.
The Highlanders enter Wednesday’s game with a 19-11 record that was built against the state’s most-difficult schedule (Lemon Bay’s schedule is ranked No. 320).
The Highlanders boast five players with at least two home runs, led by Sydnie Whitaker’s six. Four regulars are batting .330 or better, led by Zamya McBurrows .398 mark. McBurrows also leads the team with 19 stolen bases.
A pair of sophomore pitchers man the circle for Lake Wales. No. 1 starter Anna Conroy is primarily a pitch-to-contact hurler with 125 hits allowed in 137 innings against 85 walks and 77 strikeouts. Kirsten McRae is also of the pitch-to-contact variety with just 13 strikeouts in 53 innings while allowing 49 hits and 16 walks.
Lemon Bay is led at the plate by Abby Matheny and her .452 batting average, followed by Madison Kinkade’s .405 mark. Kinkade is also a plus defender with a cannon for an arm that can shut down an opponent’s running game.
Mills, of course, is the staff ace and her brilliant postseason run has improved her ERA to 0.88. In 95.2 innings pitched, she has now fanned 162 batters against 42 hits allowed and 42 walks.
THROUGH THE YEARS
Saturday’s region championship was Lemon Bay’s first in five tries, all coming under head coach Kim Pinkham. The Mantas were regional fixtures during the teens, making the bracket every year between 2011 and 2019 and reaching the regional final four times.
Their last visit to the regional final came in their last visit to the postseason. In 2019, Lemon Bay advanced to the regional championship in Class 5A, where they lost to Hardee, 12-1, so perhaps it’s fitting their first regional victory since their last appearance came against those same Wildcats.
Pinkham is 11-9 as Mantas coach in regional competition.
