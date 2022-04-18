It’s no coincidence that the top teams in our area also have the best pitching.
Venice, North Port and Charlotte each have aces at the top of their rotation that they can count on in must-win games.
Though there haven’t been any of those yet, that’s soon to change when district tournaments begin on May 2.
Venice, the top ranked team all season, has what can be considered a pair of ace pitchers. Senior left-hander Karsyn Rutherford and sophomore righty Layne Preece have been used interchangeably as starters and relievers paired together all season.
The results have been hard to ignore.
Preece (9-1) has been the workhorse, as she’s pitched to a 1.13 ERA with 74 strikeouts across 55 2/3 innings. Rutherford (5-0) has been nearly as effective as she owns a 1.78 ERA with 34 strikeouts across 39 1/3 innings.
Other top area teams, like the Bobcats and Tarpons, have mostly relied on one ace.
Junior Jewelie Vanderkous (7-0) has been at the heart of North Port’s turnaround as she’s pitched 91 of the team’s 99 1/3 innings with a 1.46 ERA and 117 strikeouts.
Sophomore Mia Flores (7-3) has recently gotten some relief from fellow sophomore Amber Chumley (1-2), but Flores was the team’s only pitcher for some time.
Over 16 appearances and 72 2/3 innings, Flores owns a 2.41 ERA with 34 strikeouts. With pitchers like these, our area teams can go toe-to-toe with just about any team in the state on a given night.
Here’s how the area breaks down in this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (15-1). One loss wasn’t enough to knock the Lady Indians from their perch atop these rankings, and it’s hard to see them falling the rest of the way.
Venice has proved its lone loss of the season wasn’t a trend over the past two weeks as it’s gone 3-0 against Braden River, DeSoto County and Lake Placid with a 30-4 run differential.
The top team in our area will play one of its toughest weeks of the season as it hosts Riverdale (Tuesday) and Charlotte (Friday) while also traveling up to Palmetto (Wednesday).
2. North Port (10-5). The Lady Bobcats might have an argument for No. 1 in these rankings if not for their early-season slump.
North Port opened 1-3 — including a pair of losses to Venice — but has since played some of the area’s best softball. The team is currently riding a seven-game winning streak and has lost by more than one run just once all season.
They’ll look to keep the winning streak alive with a pair of games this week at Sarasota (Tuesday) and at home against Riverview (Wednesday).
3. Charlotte (11-8). This past week was a mixed bag for Charlotte.
After playing Lakewood Ranch to extra innings earlier this season, the Lady Tarpons took an 11-0 mercy-rule loss to the Lady Mustangs this past week.
However, the team bounced back from that loss to defeat Fort Myers, the top-ranked team in the district, just two days later.
Charlotte will have yet another challenging week as it prepares to face Sarasota at home (Monday) before a pair of road games — at Barron Collier (Wednesday) and at Venice (Friday).
4. Lemon Bay (9-5). Illness stalled the Lady Mantas this past week as the team cancelled both of its games — against Port Charlotte and Venice — so it stays put in these rankings.
If Lemon Bay is healthy this week, it’s scheduled to play at Cape Coral (Tuesday) and host Mariner (Thursday).
5. DeSoto County (9-8). After opening the year at 6-2, DeSoto County has been sliding down these power rankings almost every week.
The Lady Bulldogs have since lost six of the past nine games, including losses to Venice (twice) and Lemon Bay. There was some signs of life this past week, however, as the bats broke out for an 18-5 win over Lehigh (8-7), but they followed that up with a 10-4 loss to Mulberry.
This week should prove to be a change of pace for DeSoto County as it plays at winless Booker (Monday), hosts Lehigh (Tuesday) and gets a rematch with Mulberry (Friday).
6. Port Charlotte (4-12). The Lady Pirates lost their lone contest of the week, 9-5, at Barron Collier last Wednesday.
Five games remain on the schedule for Port Charlotte to ready the team for its upcoming district tournament.
This week, it will host Bayshore (Tuesday) and Sebring (Friday) while also traveling to play Hardee (Wednesday).
