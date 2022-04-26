PORT CHARLOTTE – Port Charlotte's softball team has always managed to give Mariner fits. They just haven’t been able to beat them.
That opportunity stared the Pirates in the face once more during senior night at Pirates Cove, and once again, they weren’t able to close them out.
The Tritons scored six runs in the seventh to turn a potential upset loss to Port Charlotte into an 8-3 victory on Tuesday.
Mariner coach Rachel Holloway has seen many of these games come down to a big play by her team, and Tuesday was no exception.
“Port Charlotte always gives us fits. They’re a scrappy team. We just started adjusting to the pitcher and just went with pitches and not swinging out of our shoes like we did all night,” Holloway said. “We have a slapper who usually hits singles and she hit a triple that changed the game.”
Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Marissa Sarantapoulas drew a one-out walk from Pirates pitcher Dava Hoffer. Kelli-Anne Suthard reached on a fielder's choice after the force attempt hit the runner in the helmet.
Leadoff hitter Laila Jones then slapped a ball into the gap in left center to score two runs and give Mariner (12-11) a 4-3 lead. After Katie Campbell was walked intentionally, pitcher Cheyenne Waddell brought home two more with a single to make it 6-3.
Hoffer and Jaylin Pinedo couldn’t find the strike zone after that, walking three straight, the last forcing home a run, before Ava Buzard brought drove in the final run with a single.
The Tritons got on the board first on an RBI double by Campbell in the third inning, but Port Charlotte (5-15) responded in the bottom of the inning.
Mickey Coslor tied the game with an RBI single. After being bunted over, Coslor scored on Emma Jurisko’s RBI single to give the Pirates the lead. Hoffer then doubled to make it 3-1.
On the mound, Hoffer was able to get in and out of trouble, though Mariner cut the lead to 3-2 on an RBI grounder by Crimson Lawrence, setting up the wild finish.
Waddell had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI at the plate while striking out nine and allowing just six hits with one walk and one hit batter. Mia Standard had two hits including a double. Suthard also scored twice for Mariner.
Coslor and Jurisko had two hits, with Trea Taylor making several great plays in right field in her final regular season home game.
The loss left a bitter taste in Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor’s mouth, coming so close against a traditional power, albeit during a down year for them.
“Dava was getting tired and Jaylin couldn’t get the strikes. It was just a tough inning to get out of. The girls played really well, but we have to stick it out a little longer,” Coslor said. “If we get that out that hit the runner in the helmet, I think we win it.”
