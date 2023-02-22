NORTH PORT – The North Port softball team is going to be very young this year, with four freshmen in the starting lineup.
However, if senior pitcher Jewelie Vanderkous has the kind of nights like she had Wednesday during the season-opener against Port Charlotte, the Bobcats could be better than expected.
Vanderkous struck out 15 on the mound, allowing just one hit, and drove in three runs, including the walk-off hit as the Bobcats kicked off their season with 10-0, six-inning win over the Pirates at the Preserve.
New North Port coach Chelsea Lowy raved about having someone like Vanderkous in her senior year to help bring the young kids around.
“She’s definitely one of our leaders. She handles her business at the plate, on the mound, we can’t really ask her to do much more,” Lowy said. “She’s surrounded by a pretty solid cast here with a mix of young and experienced players. We’re excited.”
Vanderkous, who retired the last 11 batters she faced, said it was just a matter of execution.
“It was the first game of the season and I really wanted to start off strong so we have momentum going into the rest of the season,” Vanderkous said. “I focused on every pitch and executed. I’ve played for a very long time and I’ve got a rhythm.”
After Vanderkous struck out the side in the first, she came up with two on in the bottom of the inning and blasted one to deep right field that scored two runs to get North Port going.
Port Charlotte (0-1) hung in for the first three innings as Gia Greaves tried to keep things close on the rubber. The Pirates threatened in the second after Vanderkous had her only tough inning by walking back-to-back hitters. She struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
The Bobcats the started to break things open as the Pirates’ gloves betrayed them. Two errors led to a pair of Bobcat runs in the fourth. In the fifth a sacrifice fly by Konstantine Belgrade and RBI doubles from Cailline Kelly and Rachel Harris made it 7-0.
In the sixth, freshman Amayiah O’Neil drove in a run on a fielder’s choice before Vanderkous sent everyone home with another fielder’s choice and throwing error.
Kelly, Kaitlin Kohlenberg and O’Neil scored twice for North Port. Kelly and Kohlenberg also had two hits.
Mickey Coslor had the only Pirates hit. Greaves was the only Pirates hitter to not strike out.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.