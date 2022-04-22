VENICE — Steve Constantino couldn’t have asked for a better hand than the one he was dealt this season.
Armed with a pair of aces, the Venice High softball coach has split them down the middle as he’s gone to senior Karsyn Rutherford and sophomore Layne Preece interchangeably throughout an 18-1 start.
Friday night against Charlotte (12-10), the two starting pitchers combined to shut down the Tarpons in a 6-2 win at the Venice High softball field.
“That’s probably the most composed and well-pitched that I’ve seen all year by both of them,” Constantino said of his pitching duo. “I don’t know that they missed many pitches. It was pretty awesome tonight.
“Look at the combination. Layne is obviously taller than Karsyn, she throws different pitches than Karsyn and it’s a righty-lefty (combo).”
Starting in the circle, the left-handed Rutherford opened quickly and efficiently as she threw three scoreless innings — permitting four baserunners on three singles and an error.
Meanwhile, Venice took advantage of a slow start by Tarpons starting pitcher Amber Chumley.
Still recovering from a labrum injury, Chumley has thrown in just 13 games this season as she’s tried to return to form in time for the postseason.
The rust was evident early, however, as Chumley walked three batters and allowed a two-run single to Kenna Tippman in the opening inning.
After escaping the first and then beginning the second with another walk, Charlotte coach Dave Anthony pulled Chumley for go-to starter Mia Flores.
“What I told her last week was, ‘You’re going to continue to pitch in these big games leading up district playoff and regionals,’” said Anthony, who added that he has ‘worked Flores to death this year.’
“One, because I believe in (Chumley) and two, because I have to have her for three or four quality innings a game to get by the really good teams. It’s simple. We have to have her,” Anthony added.
After Flores relieved Chumley, the Indians continued to load the bases, but couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities.
Venice put multiple runners on base in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, but scored just once when sophomore Zoey Lynn slashed an RBI single into left field to score Rai Smith for a 3-0 lead in the third.
Eventually, Charlotte created some chances of is own.
The Tarpons got to Rutherford in the fourth. A single by Lexi Fitzgerald, a double down the right field line by Faith Wharton and a fielding error by Venice on a ball hit by Alex Vega scored a pair of runs to cut the lead to 3-2.
Enter Preece.
Leading by one with two runners on and one out, the sophomore right-hander killed the rally — striking out Lela Evett before inducing a pop up from Jasmine Jones that Preece herself chased down in foul territory.
From there, Charlotte struggled to make good contact against Preece.
The Tarpons managed just two more baserunners — both reaching on fielding errors — as Preece struck out four batters in her 3 2/3 innings of relief.
“We’ve known Layne a long time,” Constantino said. “She’s been working with her mom since she was old enough to put a glove on her hand. She works hard. We hoped this would be Layne this year, we just didn’t know.
“Coming in as a young player, there’s a lot of pressure, knowing we lost all those seniors from last year. It puts a lot of weight on the shoulders of anyone stepping in.”
With Preece keeping the Tarpons at bay, the Indians finally added to their lead in the sixth.
Facing Flores with two runners on and two outs, Tippman lifted a fly ball to right field that looked like would be caught. Instead, the ball landed untouched and both runs scored.
“One was calling it and the other was saying, ‘You, you you,’ and they didn’t catch the ball,” Anthony said of the error.
One batter later, Lynn added her second RBI single of the night, and Venice was on its way to another win.
“I thought we were right were we wanted to be through five, down 3-2,” Anthony said. “I thought we would win the game, but it slipped away from us. It’s not the first time it’s happened to us this year. It’s the seventh or eighth time it’s happened to us.”
