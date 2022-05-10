On paper, it’s not easy to see who will have the upper-hand in the Venice High softball team’s regional playoff opener at East Lake.
The Lady Indians are 19-3, ranked No. 27 in the state by the Florida High School Athletic Association, while the Lady Eagles are 20-6 and ranked No. 41.
If you go by MaxPreps, it’s neck-and-neck, with Venice ranked No. 33 in FL and East Lake sitting at No. 34.
Anyway you slice it, this regional quarterfinal matchup on Thursday in Tarpon Springs should be competitive and closely contested.
“From what I’ve heard about their team, they sound a lot like us,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said of East Lake. “I think it’s fair to we’re pretty evenly matched teams.
“We’ve both played a good schedule, we both have good pitching — us with definitely more depth.”
A team powered by seniors and sophomores, East Lake has a strong top half of the lineup — led by standout third baseman Jalyn Sharkey.
The sophomore right-handed hitter leads her team in just about every offensive category, hitting .576 with 32 runs, 40 RBI, nine doubles, two triples and six homers in 23 games.
“Apparently she is all that’s advertised,” Constantino said of Sharkey. “I’ve talked to four coaches who have played them and they said, ‘Do whatever you can to pitch around her. Do not let her swing the bat.’
“One of the guys I talked to remembered us from last season, and when I talked to him, he said Sharkey reminds him of the best of Kayleigh Roper.”
Sharkey, typically the team’s No. 2 hitter, has solid lineup protection around her.
Senior slap-hitter Cassidy Patterson (.431 average with 37 runs, 5 RBI and 16 stolen bases) leads off while another pair of sophomores — Kayla Christensen (.440 w/ 32 runs, 18 RBI) and Madison Bostak (.323 w/ 11 runs, 23 RBI) — typically follow Sharkey in the order.
That’s not all the firepower the Eagles have, with three others — senior pitcher Emma Ream, sophomore catcher Sophia Cannon and sophomore second baseman Emily Boylan — each batting over .300.
While Venice doesn’t have a hitter with Sharkey’s numbers, the Indians have a similarly constructed lineup.
A couple of freshmen standouts in Rai Smith (.431 w/ 17 runs, 16 RBI) and KK Smith (.275 w/ 12 runs, nine RBI) are often hitting around a senior core that includes Micaela Hartman (.461 w/ 21 runs, 17 RBI) and Taylor Halback (.338 w/ 13 runs, 16 RBI).
Where Venice should have an advantage, however, is in the circle.
Eagles pitcher Emma Ream has been dominant — with a 16-4 record, 1.66 ERA across 143 1/3 innings and 155 strikeouts to 134 baserunners allowed — but there is little-to-no depth behind her.
No other Eagles pitcher has thrown even four innings this season.
The Indians have at least three pitchers they can confidently turn to against East Lake.
Sophomore right-hander Layne Preece (13-3, 1.12 ERA) has cemented herself as the team’s ace and backed that up last week as she held Lakewood Ranch to one run in the district final.
Behind her are a pair of experienced and talented seniors in Karsyn Rutherford (6-0, 1.85 ERA) and Hartman (2 innings pitched this season).
“It’ll be an advantage if for some reason they can get to our starter,” Constantino said of his pitching depth. “If they don’t, we don’t have to go to another pitcher. But it allows us to attack their hitters, knowing that we can go to the next pitcher.”
Finally, there’s the road trip factor to consider.
Venice will have to travel over 70 miles North to play this matchup, but Constantino said the schedule he crafted — against far-flung teams like DeSoto County, Lake Placid and Riverdale — has prepared his team for long bus rides and unfamiliar fields.
“We played some of these teams for a reason,” Constantino said. “Why else would we play DeSoto and Lake Placid when we have good softball teams up and down I-75?
“We needed them to ride in a bus, be half asleep when they got there, and still figure out how to win.”
