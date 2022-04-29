VENICE — After winning 18 of 19 games, the last week of the regular season turned into a perfect storm for the Venice High softball team.
The Lady Indians didn’t record a win this past week for the first time all season, and will head into next week’s district tournament on an awkward note.
After opening the week with a 6-0 loss at Riverdale on Tuesday, Venice (18-2) didn’t get a chance to bounce back on Friday night as its regular-season finale against Port Charlotte was called off in the top of the fourth inning due to lightning in the area.
At the time, Venice was leading, 2-1.
“We needed to play this game because we have not played well lately,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “We needed to play all seven innings tonight and get some stuff worked out. Losing this game, unfortunately, is bad timing for us.
“We have a lot of stuff to work on and get ready for Tuesday.”
Port Charlotte (6-15) put the pressure on Venice early.
Mickey Coslor reached on a bunt single to lead off the game, and reached third base when no one covered the bag on a sacrifice bunt by Gia Greaves.
Emma Jurisko knocked in Coslor one batter later, and the Pirates took a quick 1-0 lead.
“The start of this game was not pretty for us,” Constantino said. “We’re not playing very good softball right now, and we’re going to have to play a lot better than this on Tuesday, or this season is going to be over very quickly.”
Despite the early deficit, Venice settled in.
Karsyn Rutherford set the Pirates down 1-2-3 in the second and third innings while the offense backed her with a pair of runs — one brought home as Bailee Riggins was hit by a pitch in the home half of the first and another on and RBI single by KK Smith in the third.
However, even though Venice was leading at the time of stoppage, it does not count as a win because the game did not last at least 4 1/2 innings.
So what has Constantino the most concerned heading into the playoffs?
“Every at-bat we take,” he said.
The Indians will host Riverview on Tuesday in the district semifinals at 7 p.m.
