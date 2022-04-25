PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte softball coach David Anthony took his three seniors out for an early-bird special before Monday’s game.
The trio’s younger teammates made certain they would get the oldsters home at a reasonable hour as well. No late nights for Alex Vega, Kassidy Hopper and Alyssa Rajnish.
The Tarpons jumped on North Port ace Jewelie Vanderkous early and Faith Wharton delivered a pair of home runs en route to a 12-2, five-inning victory that served as a measure of revenge for a 5-4 loss earlier in the year at North Port.
“Number one, we didn’t make a ton of errors in the field, like we did last time against them,” Anthony said. “Number two, we just had a better approach tonight. We feel like once we get a lead, we’re pretty hard to beat. Our team is kind of all about confidence and once you start passing the bat from one girl to the next, we get rolling and we feel like we can beat anybody.”
There was definitely no shortage of confidence at the plate for Wharton, who blasted a two-run shot to dead center in her first at-bat, capping a three-run opening frame. The hits just kept coming for her as well.
Wharton’s run-scoring single capped a three-run third inning, then she delivered another three runs in the fourth inning with one swing of the bat, roping a no-doubt bomb down to left field.
Three swings, six runs.
“It’s awesome, and she’s been due – she hasn’t hit one out in a long time,” Anthony said. “She’s been hitting it hard then she finally got hot tonight. It’s really nice and it’s especially nice when you get girls on base in front of her.”
With the Tarpons leading 11-2, Charlotte’s seniors put the game on ice. Hopper’s single to center drove in Rajnish with the mercy-inducing run.
Anthony said Vega, Hopper and Rajnish have always stood apart from their teammates.
“I’ve got three incredible, awesome players and human beings,” he said. “Kass Hopper, this is 72 straight starts for her and it would probably be over 100 if not for covid and I can’t imagine anybody before or in the future doing it as well as she does. She’s an amazing second baseman.
“Alex and Smiley (Rajnish) are really good outfielders. They come in and play hard,” Anthony continued. “The interesting thing about those three, we all had dinner tonight before the game, the four of us and honestly, softball is truly a hobby for those three. They are incredible academic standouts.”
Hopper went 4-for-4 on the night, joining Wharton in spearheading a 14-hit attack. Lexi Fitzgerald had a pair of hits and drove in four runs as Charlotte improved to 13-10.
In the other dugout, the Bobcats (11-7) shrugged off the loss as not indicative of their season. The only other time this season North Port lost by as many runs was an 11-1 setback against Venice on March 4.
Vanderkous was lifted after one out in the fourth inning and was charged with seven earned runs on eight hits. Wharton’s second home run came against reliever Konstantine Belgrade.
“Yeah, this definitely was not reflective of who these girls are as a team,” North Port coach Chelsea Lowy said. “Credit to Charlotte, they’re a solid team, offensively and defensively..
“We knew it was going to be a tough matchup tonight, but unfortunately, it was just not our best showing,” Lowy added. “But we’re looking forward to a reset for the rest of the week and heading into postseason.
Charlotte will hit the road to North Fort Myers on Wednesday before closing out the regular season Friday at home against Evangelical Christian. Monday was the first of four games this week for the Bobcats, who will travel to Hardee on Tuesday, then end the year with home games on Thursday and Friday against Cardinal Mooney and Booker.
